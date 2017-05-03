Subaru WRX STI Driver Destroys His New Car in Imaginary Rally Stage Crash

The world might now have one less 2017 Subaru WRX STI and the driver responsible for the ordeal of his Scoobie initially decided it was okay to share the footage of his reckless adventure with anybody surfing the world wide web, so you can witness his "how not to hoon an STI" adventure.





You can check out the performance sedan's torture in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and you should note that this is a mirror clip - upon realising that sharing a video of yourself breaking the law on public roads cane easily lead to one getting struck by the Internet's wrath, YouTuber RuslanXRustamov made the footage private. But it was too late for his online reputation, hence the presence of the clip below.After all, it's difficult not to judge a guy who trashes his new STI after crossing the double yellow line on repeated occasions, for passing other drivers or for the sheer fun of it.With a camera mounted in the passenger seat, we get too see the driver's every move, as if we were his co-driver. Speaking of which, the man's rally driver dreams missed an essential element, namely a co-driver letting him know the bend that killed his car didn't have a constant radius.While many will blame terminal understeer for the Subaru running into the woods, zooming on the speedometer tells a different story. The driver simply carried way too much speed into the turn, with the surprising ending of the bend catching him off guard, as you'll be able to see at the 2:38 point of the video.Never the less, you should check out the rest of the video, too, with the end shedding some light on the matter. No, we're not talking about the "EXOTIK" license plate on the car. Instead, we're referring to the images showing the aftermath of the accident. Spoiler alert: the Pure Red STI looks like it has gained rear steering.