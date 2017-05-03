autoevolution

Subaru WRX STI Driver Destroys His New Car in Imaginary Rally Stage Crash

 
3 May 2017, 14:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The world might now have one less 2017 Subaru WRX STI and the driver responsible for the ordeal of his Scoobie initially decided it was okay to share the footage of his reckless adventure with anybody surfing the world wide web, so you can witness his "how not to hoon an STI" adventure.
You can check out the performance sedan's torture in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and you should note that this is a mirror clip - upon realising that sharing a video of yourself breaking the law on public roads cane easily lead to one getting struck by the Internet's wrath, YouTuber RuslanXRustamov made the footage private. But it was too late for his online reputation, hence the presence of the clip below.

After all, it's difficult not to judge a guy who trashes his new STI after crossing the double yellow line on repeated occasions, for passing other drivers or for the sheer fun of it.

With a camera mounted in the passenger seat, we get too see the driver's every move, as if we were his co-driver. Speaking of which, the man's rally driver dreams missed an essential element, namely a co-driver letting him know the bend that killed his car didn't have a constant radius.

While many will blame terminal understeer for the Subaru running into the woods, zooming on the speedometer tells a different story. The driver simply carried way too much speed into the turn, with the surprising ending of the bend catching him off guard, as you'll be able to see at the 2:38 point of the video.

Never the less, you should check out the rest of the video, too, with the end shedding some light on the matter. No, we're not talking about the "EXOTIK" license plate on the car. Instead, we're referring to the images showing the aftermath of the accident. Spoiler alert: the Pure Red STI looks like it has gained rear steering.

subaru wrx sti Subaru crash accident
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60