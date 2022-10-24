Subaru WRX, Legacy, and Outback Receive Top Safety Pick+ Awards from the IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently published the results for no fewer than three Subarus. The 2022 model year WRX sports sedan, together with the 2023 Legacy sedan and 2023 Outback station wagon/crossover, were gifted with the nonprofit’s most coveted award.
Funded by auto insurance companies, the Arlington-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has much stricter criteria than the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as far as crashworthiness is concerned.
For a vehicle to qualify for the lower-tier Top Safety Pick award, it must earn good ratings in all six crashworthiness evaluations, namely the moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.
Qualifying for Top Safety Pick also requires the vehicle to be available with a front crash prevention system that earns either the advanced or superior rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.
Last, but certainly not least, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety needs at least one good or acceptable headlight system to be available. For the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ awarded to the aforementioned Subarus, good or acceptable headlight systems must be standard across the board.
Two peas in a pod, the Legacy and Outback come standard with a superior-rated front crash prevention system and good-rated headlights on every trim level. The WRX, codenamed VB, can be specified with an optional front crash prevention system that earns the organization’s superior rating. The Limited and range-topping GT trim level feature curve-adaptive LED projector-type headlights that earn a superior rating. As for the Base and Premium flavors of the rally-bred sports sedan, their static LED projectors are acceptable.
The 2022 model year WRX starts at $29,605 sans destination charge, while the 2023 model year Legacy and Outback retail at $24,395 and $28,395. The WRX comes with a 2.4-liter turbo, whereas the Legacy and Outback feature a 2.5-liter NA or a different version of the 2.4-liter turbo mentioned earlier.
#ICYMI Three Subaru vehicles — the 2022 WRX, 2023 Legacy and 2023 Outback — earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from IIHS.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) October 24, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/bQXjDcOKJF pic.twitter.com/VqseQA64ZV