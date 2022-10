Subaru WRX, Legacy, and Outback Receive Top Safety Pick+ Awards from the IIHS

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

#ICYMI Three Subaru vehicles — the 2022 WRX, 2023 Legacy and 2023 Outback — earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from IIHS.



Read more: https://t.co/bQXjDcOKJF pic.twitter.com/VqseQA64ZV — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) October 24, 2022

Funded by auto insurance companies, the Arlington-basedhas much stricter criteria than theas far as crashworthiness is concerned.For a vehicle to qualify for the lower-tier Top Safety Pick award, it must earn good ratings in all six crashworthiness evaluations, namely the moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.Qualifying for Top Safety Pick also requires the vehicle to be available with a front crash prevention system that earns either the advanced or superior rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.Last, but certainly not least, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety needs at least one good or acceptable headlight system to be available. For the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ awarded to the aforementioned Subarus, good or acceptable headlight systems must be standard across the board.Two peas in a pod, the Legacy and Outback come standard with a superior-rated front crash prevention system and good-rated headlights on every trim level. The WRX, codenamed VB, can be specified with an optional front crash prevention system that earns the organization’s superior rating. The Limited and range-topping GT trim level feature curve-adaptive LED projector-type headlights that earn a superior rating. As for the Base and Premium flavors of the rally-bred sports sedan, their static LED projectors are acceptable.The 2022 model year WRX starts at $29,605 sans destination charge, while the 2023 model year Legacy and Outback retail at $24,395 and $28,395. The WRX comes with a 2.4-liter turbo, whereas the Legacy and Outback feature a 2.5-liter NA or a different version of the 2.4-liter turbo mentioned earlier.