Subaru Starts Taking Reservations for the Solterra for $250, Limited Slots Available

Not long ago (read November 2021), Japanese carmaker Subaru announced it is joining the electric vehicle fun with the launch of the Solterra SUV. “Built on our first-ever all-electric architecture,” and together with Toyota, the vehicle is as of this week entering a new stage of its life.
As of Tuesday, February 8, 12 P.M. ET, Subaru is opening the reservation books for the SUV. Even though pricing for the model was not announced, the carmaker will give those interested in going for a Solterra the chance of paying a refundable reservation fee of $250 and get ahead of the others.
Subaru says full pricing, but also availability and financing options, will be revealed by May this year. Deliveries are expected to begin this summer, but if you plan on being among customers who get one this soon, you’d better go for a reservation, as numbers are limited (we are not being told how limited).
At the time of writing, the carmaker’s official website lists three versions of the Solterra, namely Premium, Limited, and Touring. Pricing on neither is known at this time, but you can get a sense of what each has to offer by taking a look at the features list, available here.
Aside from opening the doors to customers, Subaru also announced this week a partnership with Evgo. This will give future Solterra owners access to 800 public fast-charging locations in 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states. It’s unclear at this point what that will require and mean from and for customers.
The Subaru Solterra packs electric motors to drive both front and rear wheels. A “high-capacity battery” will give it an “estimated range of over 220 miles [354 km] with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.” That’s not particularly impressive, but should do for a first attempt on this market.
