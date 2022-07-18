Subaru Recalls Certain Legacy Sedans and Outback Wagons for Slipping and Breaking Drive Ch

Last year, Subaru issued safety recall 21V-955 consisting of nearly 200,000 examples of the Ascent crossover, Outback wagon, and Legacy sedan. Due to improper software, shifting into drive or reverse immediately after starting the engine allows the forward/reverse clutch to engage before enough secondary clamping pressure has been applied to the drive chain.
This condition leads may cause the drive chain to slip, breaking the chain guide apart. Fragments could, therefore, inhibit the shifting mechanism. In time, the drive chain may break, leading to a rather expensive service bill.
Safety recall 22V-485 expands on 21V-955 mentioned earlier with 182 units of the Legacy and Outback. These sedans and wagons are pre-production vehicles according to Subaru’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. All of them are fitted with the 2.4-liter turbo engine, a force-fed boxer dubbed FA24F. Introduced by the 2019 model year Ascent, this engine has a naturally-aspirated sibling in the guise of the FA24D employed in the 2022 model year Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86.
Affected Legacies were manufactured for the 2020 and 2021 model years between May 17th, 2019 and August 3rd, 2020. The Outbacks included in this recall were assembled from May 21st, 2019 through August 3rd, 2020.
For all 1882 vehicles, the Japanese manufacturer intends to reprogram the continuously variable transmission’s control unit with a secondary pressure requirement prior to the forward/reverse clutch engagement. A detail that’s certainly going to raise a few eyebrows can be identified on page four of the attached report. More specifically, “the updated TCU control program was implemented on the manufacturing line beginning August 13th, 2020.” In other words, the company is aware of this issue for almost two years now.
Subaru will obviously provide reimbursement to owners for repairs made from their own pockets. It’s also worth highlighting that Subaru’s basic warranty coverage is three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers), whereas the powertrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles (96,561 kilometers).
