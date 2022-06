Subaru-Powered Volkswagen Vanagon Has the Syncro Charm, Would Make a Fantastic Camper

The 4x4 versions of the Vanagon were imported into the U.S. in very small numbers under the Syncro branding. Steyr-Daimler-Puch Works added the four-wheel-drive system in Graz, Austria, and most of the Syncro vans featured the standard 14-inch wheels of the rear-wheel-drive models. Only a handful was built with 16-inch wheels, which can be recognized by the flared fender arches that give the bigger wheels more room. The 16-inch Syncro also had bigger brakes front and rear.The only thing that the Vanagon Syncro was missing was power. The original 1.9-liter flat-four engine only delivered 76 horsepower, hardly enough for a successful trail adventure. The Syncro made up for the lack of power by using a lower gear dubbed “G” for tackling rough terrain. Creative Vanagon users figured a Subaru boxer engine was perfectly fitted for the van’s engine bay, and a new world opened for the Volkswagen van.The 2.5-liter flat-four engine delivers double the power of the Vanagon Syncro engine. It offers improved performance, as well as confidence on rough terrain. In the case of this 1987 Vanagon , the engine is mated with an equally brazen Subaru five-speed transmission. The power goes to all four wheels via the Syncro system and a locking rear differential. The van benefitted from enough attention from its owner, who overhauled the chassis and the drivetrain components.The cabin is simple, featuring a rotating jump seat and a rear lay-flat bench that can be used as a bed. There is no camping equipment, so whoever buys the Vanagon gets the chance to make it their own, starting from a clean shit. This could become a great overland camper with a little effort and a lot of money. Until then, it can be used as a stealth camper , still offering accommodation for two. This Vanagon Syncro is offered on Bring a Trailer now, with three days left to place a bid.