Subaru Outback Forced to Climb Near-Vertical Wall, Strikes Sign, Gets Revenge

They did have some help, though, and it came from a BMW X1 driver who forgot where they were and where they were heading, but managed to remember just in time to zip across several lanes and make it to the freeway exit. In other words, nothing special, just your typical BMW
driver behavior, as any Audi or Mercedes-Benz fan would say.
Traveling on a three-lane highway, the BMW driver comes from the outer-most of them at well over 70 km/h (44 mph) heading for the off-ramp they really should have been on at least two hundred yards ago had they not been so busy overtaking the other cars.
A Subaru
Outback minding its own business is headed for the same exit when the X1 comes barging in. The Scoob driver is aware and pulls to the right, making enough room for the Bimmer to squeeze in. Except the latter is going way too fast and has to perform a last-minute evasive maneuver to avoid hitting the concrete barrier.
Since they clearly skipped on the defensive driving classes, the procedure doesn't go too well so the BMW ends up ramming the Subaru off the road. Except there was no clearance to the right, which meant the station wagon was forced to impersonate a mountain goat and climb a near-vertical sound barrier.
The person at the wheel of the Japanese car remains calm as they hit a signpost somebody had the poor idea of installing in a place where a Subaru would obviously end up driving eventually, before finally getting its much-deserved revenge by coming crashing down onto the BMW X1
which was clueless enough to slow down and remain in the same lane.
The funny bit is the two don't appear to stop immediately after, as common sense would have it, though if the BMW driver was the one who didn't want to face the other guy, we could totally get it. Being a douche is OK as long as the other person doesn't see your face. Especially since, in this case, they might even want to punch it.