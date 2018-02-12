autoevolution
 

Subaru Outback Forced to Climb Near-Vertical Wall, Strikes Sign, Gets Revenge

12 Feb 2018, 15:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While Land Rover made a big deal out of its Range Rover Sport SUV going up the 999 steps to Heaven's Gate, some unfortunate Subaru Outback driver managed to climb a wall without the help of a big company behind it.
11 photos
2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback
They did have some help, though, and it came from a BMW X1 driver who forgot where they were and where they were heading, but managed to remember just in time to zip across several lanes and make it to the freeway exit. In other words, nothing special, just your typical BMW driver behavior, as any Audi or Mercedes-Benz fan would say.

Traveling on a three-lane highway, the BMW driver comes from the outer-most of them at well over 70 km/h (44 mph) heading for the off-ramp they really should have been on at least two hundred yards ago had they not been so busy overtaking the other cars.

A Subaru Outback minding its own business is headed for the same exit when the X1 comes barging in. The Scoob driver is aware and pulls to the right, making enough room for the Bimmer to squeeze in. Except the latter is going way too fast and has to perform a last-minute evasive maneuver to avoid hitting the concrete barrier.

Since they clearly skipped on the defensive driving classes, the procedure doesn't go too well so the BMW ends up ramming the Subaru off the road. Except there was no clearance to the right, which meant the station wagon was forced to impersonate a mountain goat and climb a near-vertical sound barrier.

The person at the wheel of the Japanese car remains calm as they hit a signpost somebody had the poor idea of installing in a place where a Subaru would obviously end up driving eventually, before finally getting its much-deserved revenge by coming crashing down onto the BMW X1 which was clueless enough to slow down and remain in the same lane.

The funny bit is the two don't appear to stop immediately after, as common sense would have it, though if the BMW driver was the one who didn't want to face the other guy, we could totally get it. Being a douche is OK as long as the other person doesn't see your face. Especially since, in this case, they might even want to punch it.

Subaru Outback bmw x1 crash idiot BMW driver highway off-ramp
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
SUBARU models:
SUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU BRZSUBARU BRZ CoupeAll SUBARU models  