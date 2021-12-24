Subaru Might Have Already Shown Us the New Production WRX STI

At the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon Subaru is going to show off at least four different STI-branded concept cars. And in their teasers, it seems that they might have already shown us what the factory-made WRX STI super sedan will look like. Let's take a deep dive into the brand, the sedan, and what else to expect.
The WRX is one of the most lauded Japanese sedans in history. It's always punched above its weight, been reliable (so long as you don't tune it too hard), and maintained its value well. The new one could end up falling into the family but that has yet to be seen.
For now, it's not exactly the best-received addition to the badge in history. Nevertheless, the STI version of the car tends to win folks over pretty quickly. So we're all eager to see whatever Subaru has cooked up.
They might have already show it to us though. The photo above is of the Subaru WRX S4 STI Performance Concept.
Now it could just remain a concept but consider this... last year at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Subaru unveiled the Levorg STI Concept. That turned into a production car not long after and looked identical.
Sure, it's possible that somehow the S4 STI ends up being a Japan-only sedan. But that's not likely considering how close this car looks to production-ready.
Interestingly enough, Subaru is bringing three other cars that seem less likely to see the light of a dealer showroom. They include the STI E-RA concept, another Levorg STI Concept, and the BRZ STI Concept.
Frankly, I think any of us here in the USA would be happy to get just one of these four vehicles. It's been too long since there's been a WRX wagon and the whole world has been asking for a BRZ STI since the day it came out. We can't wait to see what's what at Tokyo Auto Salon in 2022.
