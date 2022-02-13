Subaru Fires Up the 2022 Chicago Auto Show With Awe-Inspiring Park-Themed Booth

It’s the season of love. Valentine's is here, and what a better time for Subaru to be presenting the Solterra EV at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. While the “love is electric” tag line has nothing whatsoever to do with February 14, its placement was perfect. The Japanese automaker had an amazing display, and I have to admit, they might win Best in Display at the event.
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show is the first major auto event on the U.S. calendar this year. It’s the perfect time for auto manufacturers to build an impression in anticipation of the much bigger North America Detroit Auto Show.
The auto show is predominantly electric, with major automakers unveiling new concepts and making brand-changing announcements.
After being on the receiving end over the new WRX's low-effort design, Subaru’s all-electric Solterra STI concept is getting some newfound love.
Subaru hasn’t wasted any effort and set up perhaps the coolest booth at the auto show. Designed like a national park entrance, the booth has a sustainability theme sprawling with real-life lush gardens.
Subaru America is an active advocate for preserving parks and has an ongoing partnership with the NFP (National Park Foundation). The automaker has provided millions of dollars over the years to pro-environment organizations working to preserve parks.
The zero-emission Solterra EV debuted in November 2021, while the STI concept debuted at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.
The U.S.-spec all-electric Solterra EV comes with Subaru’s iconic Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system with a 21 cm ground clearance and X-Mode. You get 80% of charge in under one hour, with an estimated range capability of 220 miles (354 km). The new EV will go on sale by mid-2022.
Subaru wasn’t the only automaker making headway at the auto event. Hyundai announced a $50 million safety test facility in Michigan while Toyota unveiled its quirky eco-friendly Rhombus concept.
The auto show is predominantly electric, with major automakers unveiling new concepts and making brand-changing announcements.
After being on the receiving end over the new WRX's low-effort design, Subaru’s all-electric Solterra STI concept is getting some newfound love.
Subaru hasn’t wasted any effort and set up perhaps the coolest booth at the auto show. Designed like a national park entrance, the booth has a sustainability theme sprawling with real-life lush gardens.
Subaru America is an active advocate for preserving parks and has an ongoing partnership with the NFP (National Park Foundation). The automaker has provided millions of dollars over the years to pro-environment organizations working to preserve parks.
The zero-emission Solterra EV debuted in November 2021, while the STI concept debuted at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.
The U.S.-spec all-electric Solterra EV comes with Subaru’s iconic Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system with a 21 cm ground clearance and X-Mode. You get 80% of charge in under one hour, with an estimated range capability of 220 miles (354 km). The new EV will go on sale by mid-2022.
Subaru wasn’t the only automaker making headway at the auto event. Hyundai announced a $50 million safety test facility in Michigan while Toyota unveiled its quirky eco-friendly Rhombus concept.