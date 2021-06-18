Subaru Decides to Temporarily Halt Car Production Due to Chip Shortage

The lack of chips is far from coming to an end, and today, it’s Subaru’s turn to officially confirmed that it’s temporarily suspending the car production because it just doesn’t have enough semiconductors to install on the vehicles it builds.
As per a report from Reuters, Subaru’s production lines in Gunma, Japan will go offline on July 16 for the entire day, with the company confirming it’s a production adjustment caused by the shortage of semiconductors.
According to the same source, Suzuki is also planning to idle the operations at its Japanese factories for two and seven days, though a final decision in this regard is yet to be made. But just like Subaru, Suzuki is also struggling with the lack of chips, so temporarily halting the production is pretty much the only solution in the short term.
Unfortunately not only for the car sector but for all industries out there, the global chip shortage is unlikely to end this year, with tech experts warning that the struggle to align the production with the demand will likely continue into 2022.
Most recently, foundries across the world have been forced to slow down their production process due to government restrictions due to the global health issue, which in turn means some orders could require even more time to be filled.
Research conducted earlier this year estimated the production of some 4 million cars would be impacted by the lack of chips, though given the industry is still struggling to find a way to boost capacity, there’s a good chance the numbers would continue to grow.
General Motors has recently announced that some of the 2021 models sold by the brand it owns would ship without the start-stop system, as the company couldn’t find enough chips to power this feature. The carmaker is offering a $50 price cut for the impacted models, with no timing information as to when the system would be brought back across the entire lineup.
