Subaru-Bell 412EPX: a State of the Art Japanese Take on the Classic American Huey

The latter of the two is slated for use if and when Subaru-Bell intends to release an United States Domestic Market variant at some point in the near future. At this time, the San Diego Gas & Electric company has conditionally agreed to order a fleet of 412EPX models.That said, at the moment, the only operators of the type serve some role in the Japanese Government. Be it in self-defense or public utility capacity.According to official sources, an up-tiered VIP model with cushioned utility seating is also in the works.So then, you may or may not be enthralled with Subaru's recent lineup of passenger cars. But you simply can't make the argument that they aren't making up for it, at least a little bit, with their ventures in other industries.With this in mind, it's safe to say, as far as limited edition helicopters, it is at least more special than the dime a dozen American UH-1 "Huey" ancestor it's spawned from. But then again, they made so darn many of those, they're hardly special at all.