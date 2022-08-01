Sub Fun Cinco Is the Ultimate Group Submarine Safari Toy, $3M Gets You Bragging Rights

When we think of fun out at sea, most of us imagine that to involve some type of mechanical toy. It can be a motorboat, a yacht, or a ski jet. In some cases, it can even be some scuba-diving gear. But for most of us, that piece of equipment is almost never a tourist submarine that could fit 50 people.
If you happen to be from (or to have visited) Spain’s Tenerife, then you’re used to having a 106-ton hunk of submergible metal and other materials as part of the vacation. You’re also used to a confusing phrase called submarine safari, thanks to a company by the same name operating in the area.
Submarine Safaris is the local operator of a fleet of two tourist submarines called Sub Fun Tres (in Lanzarote island) and Sub Fun Cinco (in Tenerife). Combined, they’ve gone underwater more than 52,000 times, carrying with them to significant depths no less than two million people.
For one reason or another, Submarine Safaris seems to be scaling down its operation, and one of the two subs, the Sub Fun Cinco, is now up for grabs, listed on My Submarines with an asking price of $2,970,000.
That may seem like much, seeing how “over 3 million euros” is the new price of such a machine, but given how it’s selling complete with start-up support, but also a “container full of spare parts,” it kind of is understandable.
Naturally, the target customers for such a beast are companies planning to operate it in the same fashion or for some other purpose that requires sending tens of people underwater at the same time.
The Cinco is capable of carrying 51 people at a given time, 3 crew members and 48 tourists. It’s described as the “world’s most sophisticated hi-tech tourist submarine” and just received its classification that can keep it operating until 2026.
Built over in Finland, the sub is 18.5 meters long, 4 meters wide and 6.5 meters high (61 by 13 by 21 feet). Its hull allows people to see the surrounding waters through 11 large viewports on each side, backed by two very large ones.
The sub moves thanks to six electric motors and can dive to a depth of 60 meters (197 feet). In case of an emergency, it can remain submerged for as much as 72 hours.
At the time of writing, although being on sale, the Sub Fun Cinco is still operating off Tenerife. The full Submarine Safari experience includes passing “eerie shipwrecks” and colorful marine life, a personalized dive certificate, and an onboard guide.
The experience in itself is not expensive. The company is charging a little over 60 euros (about the same in dollars).
