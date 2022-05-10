Stylishly Prefabricated Fincube Elevates Living and Grants a 360-Degree View of the World

Wow! There really is no better way to describe the feeling of first seeing the Fincube for the first time. Just look at it! A raw wood frame gives way to a habitat that can be set up anywhere there is enough land to plant its base. Best of all, owners or guests will be able to benefit from a 360-degree view of the (natural) world around them.
Folks, the wonder we're looking at is nothing more than an off-grid, prefabricated, and even mobile habitat created to be a modular living space. It can be set up as an office overlooking streams and lakes or as a temporary habitat for you to use during the summer months. The idea behind Fincube is simple, and to understand just how it can change your life, I invite you on a bit of a journey through imagination.
I want you to pretend that you just bought a tiny plot of land up in the mountains. It's not much, just enough to park your RV. Yet, the Fincube doesn't require any more than this. Because the design features a base upon which the living space is planted, Fincube looks like a treehouse, minus the tree.
From ground level, you'll be able to access your home via a staircase built from European larch wood. Come to think of it, the entire house is made using this wood as the main ingredient. As an added bonus, Fincube adds Swiss stone pine wood to bring that forest smell we all love and dream of. Did I mention that this sucker is handcrafted?
Once at the top, you'll enjoy a view from every home angle in two ways, along the walk-around deck that sits hidden behind the wooden ribs and through the large floor-to-ceiling windows from inside the habitat.
In one corner of the home, you can access the bathroom with primo porcelain features, a shower, and even a washer/dryer combo if you wish. From the bathroom, you'll walk through the bedroom and on to the living room from there.
But, it's morning; meet you in the kitchen to brew a hot pot of central nervous system stimulants. All that's left to do now is view the world around. This morning, the moon can still be spotted in the sky as the sun rises over the horizon. Best of all, you get to simultaneously witness the heavenly orbs doing their thing. Sounds like one heck of a life.
In true prefabricated style, once the summer season is over, give a call to a local moving crew of Fincube, and arrange to be transported to your next spot on your life's map. Oh, you'll also need around €190,000 ($200,500 at current exchange rates) just to get in on the action. After adding extras and turning it into your dream home, the Fincube will cost you a tad more than that, so be ready. Just a little something-something to show you how you can live these days.
