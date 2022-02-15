Sturdy, Versatile Electric Cart Easily Attaches to Your Car's Hitch, Can Haul Up to 500 Lb

Outdoor activities require a lot of loading, unloading, and hauling around, whether you’re talking about food items, camping gear, firewood, tools, or any other type of cargo. This fully customizable, electric-powered cart promises to make things much easier and less time-consuming, by carrying for you up to 500 lb (226 kg).
Whether you like to go camping, fishing, hunting, or simply spend a lot of time working outdoors, you’ve probably thrown out your back at least once carrying heavy items from one place to another. Not to mention the effort and time you have to constantly put into loading, unloading, and carrying everything from your car to the house, camping site, tent, or what have you.
U.S.-based company Buffalo Carts has come up with a solution to all the aforementioned problems: a multi-purpose, electric-powered cart that does all the hauling for you, and can easily get attached to the back of vehicles equipped with a Class III 2” hitch, thanks to its patent-pending hitch system.
The manufacturer used steel for the frame of the cart, making this a solid, heavy-duty piece of machinery, weighing between 75 and 90 lb (34 to 41 kg), depending on the model you opt for. The cart measures 48” (122 cm) in length, 24” (61 cm) in height, and 15” (38 cm) in width.
Depending on the activity you want to use it for, the Buffalo Carts four-wheeler is available in four configurations: a hunting model, flatbed model, commercial model, and wagon model.
Buffalo Carts comes with a long handle that has a twist throttle and three different speed modes, allowing you to easily steer the cart in your desired direction. A 24 VDC 500W transaxle rear-wheel drive system lets you haul up to 500 lb (226 kg) or cargo and the electric cart is equipped with 12” all-terrain tires.
A 10Ah Li-ion battery pack claims to offer a run time of up to five hours, depending on the load. Extra batteries are also available for purchase.
Another cool thing about this electric cart is that it comes with a variety of accessories, including a USB input so that you can charge your phone or other small electronics, removable, front LED lights, a bottle opener, cup holders, a fishing pole holder, and more.
You can now get the Buffalo Carts electric cart on Kickstarter at a super early bird price. The flatbed model and wagon model require a $1,400 pledge, while the hunting and commercial models are priced at $1,500 each. Deliveries are estimated to begin this August. You can see the electric cart in action in the video below.
