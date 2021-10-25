5 Michael Fassbender Takes on the Redbull Ring in his LMGTE Porsche 911

Stunning One Owner Porsche 912 and its Amazing Story Could be Yours

Buying a used car can cause many to have doubts or to worry about its condition. People spend endless hours researching a car and checking over its service records to ensure they're not getting scammed. 7 photos





Originally, the plan had been to sell the 912 at the end of the trip to recoup most of the cost. George and his wife were people of modest means. Cost was such a factor that they stayed in a tent most nights of the vacation.



Nevertheless,



It comes with perhaps the most extensive service history one could ask for. That includes the documents from the original sale, a certificate of authentication from Porsche, and even a receipt from when George had the engine rebuilt in 1974. The total bill? Less than $1,000.



At the time of the rebuild, the car had just under 87,000 miles on the clock and now it shows just over 89,000. No,



Well, whoever buys this incredible 1967 Porsche 912 won't need to do any of that. The story is too well documented from the moment it came out of the factory. This particular Porsche 912 was ordered from a dealership in California. What made it a bit different was that the owner was going to pick the car up from the factory himself. That's exactly what George Vaccaro did too before driving the car across Europe during a three-month vacation in 1967.

