Stunning One Owner Porsche 912 and its Amazing Story Could be Yours

Originally, the plan had been to sell the 912 at the end of the trip to recoup most of the cost. George and his wife were people of modest means. Cost was such a factor that they stayed in a tent most nights of the vacation.Nevertheless, the 912 performed so flawlessly , so elegantly, that they couldn't bear to sell it. They decided to keep it. Until now that is. George passed away, age 80, earlier this year. Now, his twin daughters feel that it's time to let another enthusiast enjoy it.It comes with perhaps the most extensive service history one could ask for. That includes the documents from the original sale, a certificate of authentication from Porsche, and even a receipt from when George had the engine rebuilt in 1974. The total bill? Less than $1,000.At the time of the rebuild, the car had just under 87,000 miles on the clock and now it shows just over 89,000. No, it wasn't parked for the better part of 50 years , it's been rolled over.It's also had a second full rebuild just two years ago. In all, the auction features more than 250 photos of the car and its history. So whoever gets this legend will have one incredible car, and one amazing story to tell about its heritage.