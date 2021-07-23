Stunning Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo Displays the Hottest Lambos Right Now

What could be even better than a luxurious vacation? For Lamborghini enthusiasts and luxury vehicle connoisseurs - a trip to the famous Sant’Agata Bolognese, to indulge in all that Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo has to offer, from the virtual configurator to test drives of some of the most coveted Lambos.
Some of the Lamborghini Lounges are always available for lucky guests and VIPs, like the New York or Tokyo ones, while others are only temporary and, therefore, even more special. The Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo is one of them. This is only the third year when the Lounge will be open for guests on the Costa Smeralda, for a limited period.
As soon as you step inside the impressive 600-square-meter (6,458 square feet) building, the Ad Personam Studio will catch your eye. This is a Lambo dreamland, where the details of every new model, from exterior colors to interior finishes, are at your fingertips. And, with the help of the virtual configurator, you can literally play with all the possibilities and let your preferences decide.
However, the real playground is the test drive line-up, which will include several versions of the Huracán EVO family. The STO, a road-legal super sports car with the legendary Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport, couldn’t be absent. Another treat is what Lamborghini says is the model that was produced in more units since its launch, and in the shortest amount of time, than any other in the brand’s history. Yes, we’re talking about the Super SUV Urus. Those who want to experience the beast’s 650 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, will have the chance to do so at the Porto Cervo Lounge.
From August 8, LP 780-4 Ultimae - the latest Aventador model – will be displayed at the Lounge. The STO will also make an appearance in August, joining the other static cars at the Porto Cervo Lounge, including the exclusive Super SUV Urus in Pearl Capsule tones.
Customers and exclusive guests will get to indulge not only in the Lounge space but also in driving activities along the stunning Costa Smeralda, until September 5.
As soon as you step inside the impressive 600-square-meter (6,458 square feet) building, the Ad Personam Studio will catch your eye. This is a Lambo dreamland, where the details of every new model, from exterior colors to interior finishes, are at your fingertips. And, with the help of the virtual configurator, you can literally play with all the possibilities and let your preferences decide.
However, the real playground is the test drive line-up, which will include several versions of the Huracán EVO family. The STO, a road-legal super sports car with the legendary Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport, couldn’t be absent. Another treat is what Lamborghini says is the model that was produced in more units since its launch, and in the shortest amount of time, than any other in the brand’s history. Yes, we’re talking about the Super SUV Urus. Those who want to experience the beast’s 650 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, will have the chance to do so at the Porto Cervo Lounge.
From August 8, LP 780-4 Ultimae - the latest Aventador model – will be displayed at the Lounge. The STO will also make an appearance in August, joining the other static cars at the Porto Cervo Lounge, including the exclusive Super SUV Urus in Pearl Capsule tones.
Customers and exclusive guests will get to indulge not only in the Lounge space but also in driving activities along the stunning Costa Smeralda, until September 5.