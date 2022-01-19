Stunning Homemade Porsche 918 Spyder Owns the Streets of Vietnam, Took 90 Days to Build

A scaled-down version of the most expensive Porsche production car ever turns heads and drops jaws while cruising on the streets of Vietnam. It is a homemade vehicle built from PVC and aluminum profiles, but from the outside, it looks just as gorgeous as the real thing.
I, for one, can’t get enough of talented artisans who dream big and do their best to make those dreams come true. And if you’re a hopeless motorhead who knows how to truly appreciate a beautiful set of wheels, but can’t afford all those iconic millions worth of super, hyper, luxury cars, you try to settle down for the next best thing.
One option is to collect model cars, or, if you’re up to it, you can build your own. The internet is flooded by videos of skilled craftsmen who make gorgeous miniature wheelers and some of them are incredibly good at what they do. They use anything they can get their hands on as materials, from wood to plastic, cardboard, and even paper.
We’ve already covered some of the best artworks featured on the WoodWorking Art and ND Woodworking Art YouTube channels, both belonging to some really talented Vietnamese artists, as they seem to have a proclivity for crafting beautiful things out of wood. You can see some really impressive projects on their channels and they’ll all strike you with their obsessive attention to detail. From legendary hypercars to SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans, you’ll keep yourself entertained for hours.
Also from Vietnam, the guy who likes to call himself the King of Crafts is also a wizard when it comes to building replicas of the most expensive cars in the world. Only he usually uses cardboard as material, as you can see in one of his most popular projects, a kid-size version of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. He worked on his own version of the $28 million luxury grand tourer for half a month, but he made it worth his while.
Now the King of Crafts is back with an equally impressive build: a Porsche 918 Spyder. This time, the artist chose to go with aluminum profiles for the chassis of the plug-in hybrid supercar and PVC sheets for the rest.
The YouTuber says he spent 90 days building the vehicle, for which he used over 300 small pieces of PVC. All of them had to be perfectly cut and heated in order to bend properly. The homemade Porsche was painted in a gorgeous white and even received an electric motor.
King of Crafts’ pride and joy is drivable, even though you can easily leave it in the dust with a moped. But this project is not about speed, but about pure artistry.
You can watch the entire building process of the Porsche 918 Spyder in the video below.
