Stunning 308-Foot Viva Superyacht Blends Luxury With Advanced Hybrid Propulsion

Can these “millionaires’ toys,” the ultra-luxurious superyachts of the world, also be sustainable? It seems like a contradiction in terms. However, at least some yacht builders are trying to take steps in this direction and blend a sumptuous design with innovative propulsion systems.
It’s a known fact that the maritime transportation industry is one of the hardest to de-carbonize, along with aviation. While efforts are being made to develop alternative technologies that could significantly reduce the CO2 emissions of ships, the richest people in the world continue to travel on board football-field-sized superyachts that burn alarming amounts of fuel.
Turning these yachts into more sustainable versions could be a possible solution, especially considering the fact that green propulsion technology is advancing so fast. This trend seems to be growing, and this year’s Monaco Yacht Show proved it. The largest global premiere at Monaco was a superyacht that happens to run on diesel-electric power.
The 308-foot (94 meters) Viva superyacht from the luxury Dutch shipyard Feadship was particularly designed to have a minimum environmental impact, thanks to the owner who had an ambitious goal. Even though this new custom yacht is almost 105-foot (32 meters) shorter than his previous Feadship model, it was meant to be just as eco-friendly.
According to the shipyard, this was achieved by implementing a highly-advanced hybrid propulsion system. Although the company hasn’t released more details regarding the capabilities of this system, it’s supposed to enable Viva to cruise at 12 knots on diesel-electric power. The majestic yacht’s hull was also engineered to be more efficient and require less power to travel.
These sustainable features were integrated into a yacht that maintains its luxurious, top-of-the-line character. Designed by Studio De Voogt and Azure, Viva stuns giant glass construction. Three tiers of glass superstructure embrace Viva’s decks, perfectly complementing the yacht’s pearl-white livery.
Unfortunately, the Dutch shipyard didn’t offer a glimpse inside Viva as well, but we can imagine the luxurious interior. Designed by Peter Marino Architects, with wide, open spaces, it reflects a beach house style, with clean lines, in harmony with the eco-friendly philosophy.
This gorgeous 308-foot superyacht could become the first in a line of future luxury yachts that also focus on reducing their impact on the environment.
