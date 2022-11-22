Stunning 2023 Mercedes-AMG Speedster Ideation Brings Back Simpler, Roofless Times

Remember the Bussink GT R Speedlegend from last year, which for all intents and purposes was nothing more, nothing less than a jaw-dropping, limited-edition, bonkers take on the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster?
Inspired by the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, this interesting vehicle was a machine designed to honor the company’s racing heritage, packed state-of-art technologies from F1, and was a lot lighter (minus 200 lbs./91 kg) and a lot more powerful (838 hp) than its origin.
Naturally, it was also imagined as a slap in the face of Ferrari Monza SP, Aston Martin V12 Speedster, or McLaren Elva fans – just to show them the speedster spirit is not dead in Mercedes, just yet. Albeit it was all an ‘unofficial’ effort from the dreamer and entrepreneur Ronald A. Bussink, a passionate car collector with a penchant for Mercedes-AMGs. But how about something that piggybacks on the idea and looks even cooler?
Of course, some might say this is only possible across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive designers, and they would be right. So, meet Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has imagined a CGI follow-up to the Mercedes and AMG line of speedsters.
Fans of this pixel master know very well that he is no stranger to ideation sketches or design concepts that seem directly taken from the near OEM future of luxury brands, with an emphasis on the works of premium European brands like Porsche, BMW, Volvo, Aston Martin, and – of course – Mercedes-Benz.
Also, maybe the author felt it was about time for a rakish sports car change of pace after presenting us with an extensive line of alternatively designed BMW X-series crossover SUVs. And a Mercedes-AMG Speedster, complete with futuristic-retro styling, surely qualifies as a big departure from the norm. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
