Stunning 1984 BMW R100RS Last Edition Is the Stuff of Retro Sport-Touring Dreams

Penned by Hans Muth, this Beemer’s full fairing will do an excellent job at keeping road debris, wind, and water at bay.
Back in the eighties, BMW managed to stir quite a bit of controversy with the Last Edition variants of the R series. Intending to discontinue the legendary air-cooled boxer after the 1984 model-year, they released the said exemplars as a last hurrah before bidding farewell to the lineup.
However, it didn’t take long for this range to be resurrected once again, and those who’d previously bought the Last Editions at a premium price were understandably quite frustrated. The German manufacturer did compensate each customer with a free helmet, but this wasn’t really enough to get rid of the sour taste in some people’s mouths.
Anyway, the bikes in question did grow increasingly popular among collectors over the years, and you’ll sometimes see them fetching pretty decent sums at auction. With that being said, let’s have a look at a tidy R100RS Last Edition that’s been extensively serviced following the latest owner’s acquisition in 2020.
During the refurbishment process, the ‘84 MY rarity saw its brake discs, forks seals, and battery replaced with fresher components. The sport-tourer's Bing carburetors were cleaned, and they now inhale via a modern air filter installed under current ownership. Lastly, all vital fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly.
Drawing power from an air-cooled 980cc opposed-twin with two valves per cylinder, the R100RS gets motioned forward by up to 70 hp and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist. This force is routed to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel moving through a driveshaft. Ultimately, the whole ordeal gives Bavaria’s legend the ability to reach a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The motorcycle we’ve been talking about is looking for a new home at this very moment, and you may place your bids on Bring a Trailer until Monday, August 29. You’d only need about 4,500 bucks to top the highest offer made thus far, but one can’t be sure if this amount will live up to the reserve price.
