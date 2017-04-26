autoevolution

Study: Only 1 In 5 Men Would Act Like Tom Hardy In A Bike Theft

 
26 Apr 2017, 11:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Yesterday, we were reporting on a movie-like scene seeing actor Tom Hardy turn into a real-world superhero to apprehend a scooter thief. He succeeded, but how many regular citizens would attempt such a brave action? Well, figures from a new study show that you’d be better securing your motorcycle more efficient.
Vehicle recovery expert Tracker performed a quick survey which reveals that Tom is largely alone when it comes to turning superhero. Only 16 percent of 200 people said they would intercept a thief stealing a motorcycle or scooter, and only 5 percent would actively pursue the offender.

If it were to compare the results by gender, one in five men said they would attempt to intervene versus one in ten women surveyed. Funny enough, more men than women said they would ignore it and walk by.

The good thing is that only 6% of the total 200 individuals surveyed would actually take no notice of the event. Fifty-seven percent said they would call the police immediately.

Even better, 24% of the women said they would also film the theft and share the footage with the law forces as evidence. In comparison, just 10% of men told the surveyors they would do the same.

“We would have loved to have seen the look of the suspected thief’s face when he realized who had outsmarted him," Tracker Head of Police Liaison Andy Barrs said. “But we wouldn’t recommend anyone taking the same action unless you are professionally trained in such matters, and even then you would need to exercise caution. Thankfully, Tom knew to check for weapons when he apprehended the suspect, but it could have ended on a more worrying note.”

In 2016, U.K. bike and moped theft increased by 40 percent, with a 44% rise in London alone. Commuter and delivery motorcycles/scooters are said to be most vulnerable to opportunist thieves who will further use them in street robberies, jewelry heists or even in other motorcycle thefts.

To lower the chances your bike being stolen, always use as many thief-deterring devices as you can. Count on disc locks, thick chains run through the bike’s frame or swingarm, alarms, and video cameras to monitor your parked bike.

Ultimately, your expensive machine can be equipped with a GPS tracker, but don’t just rely on that alone. There are methods to bypass that too.
bike theft anti-theft motorcycle safety study celebrity
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78