Study Finds Green Credentials Is Least Important Matter When Buying a New Car

Another mention from the researchers showed that female customers are more interested in the practical aspects of an automobile, and that they are 20% less likely to prioritize the looks and styling of a car over fuel economy and insurance. Almost one thousand British drivers were asked what they look for in a new vehicle , and their top four priorities did not involve green credentials or crash safety for most of them.In fact, only 21.7 percent of respondents named protection in the case of an accident of the product they want to buy as an important factor in their decision.Other factors that were not considered significant by the majority include having a dealer nearby, the luggage capacity, and the price of insurance. The latter might be one of the worst things you can not take into consideration when buying a new automobile , especially if you are not a wealthy person.The number one priority of British drivers when purchasing a new car is its price, followed by its fuel economy. Style comes third, with 48.5% of drivers naming it as one of their four priorities when looking for a new car. Another practical aspect was the interior comfort, followed by performance/speed.Depreciation is something that many new car buyers tend to ignore, but it was essential for 29.4% of all drivers who responded to the survey. Having the latest technology was less important than depreciation, but somehow a priority when compared to safety in the event of an accident.These figures show that people tend to be more interested in the immediate aspects of owning a vehicle, which makes the refuel bill from the gas station more important than the potential resale value of that automobile.According to the makers of the study, people do care about the environment, but the effect of a vehicle in the world is not tangible when compared to the other factors.In other words, while you may not recycle , it would help the world if you disposed of your waste in an organized form (i.e. trash basket), and not throw it wherever you can.Another mention from the researchers showed that female customers are more interested in the practical aspects of an automobile, and that they are 20% less likely to prioritize the looks and styling of a car over fuel economy and insurance.