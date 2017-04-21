autoevolution

Study Finds Green Credentials Is Least Important Matter When Buying a New Car

 
21 Apr 2017, 13:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
A recent study has found that drivers still do not care about how eco-friendly their next vehicle purchase is, and it all happens at the detriment of the environment.
Almost one thousand British drivers were asked what they look for in a new vehicle, and their top four priorities did not involve green credentials or crash safety for most of them.

In fact, only 21.7 percent of respondents named protection in the case of an accident of the product they want to buy as an important factor in their decision.

Other factors that were not considered significant by the majority include having a dealer nearby, the luggage capacity, and the price of insurance. The latter might be one of the worst things you can not take into consideration when buying a new automobile, especially if you are not a wealthy person.

The number one priority of British drivers when purchasing a new car is its price, followed by its fuel economy. Style comes third, with 48.5% of drivers naming it as one of their four priorities when looking for a new car. Another practical aspect was the interior comfort, followed by performance/speed.

Depreciation is something that many new car buyers tend to ignore, but it was essential for 29.4% of all drivers who responded to the survey. Having the latest technology was less important than depreciation, but somehow a priority when compared to safety in the event of an accident.

These figures show that people tend to be more interested in the immediate aspects of owning a vehicle, which makes the refuel bill from the gas station more important than the potential resale value of that automobile.

According to the makers of the study, people do care about the environment, but the effect of a vehicle in the world is not tangible when compared to the other factors.

In other words, while you may not recycle, it would help the world if you disposed of your waste in an organized form (i.e. trash basket), and not throw it wherever you can.

Another mention from the researchers showed that female customers are more interested in the practical aspects of an automobile, and that they are 20% less likely to prioritize the looks and styling of a car over fuel economy and insurance.
new car new cars UK green eco-friendly Cheap Cars affordable cars
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78