Student Pilot Loses Airplane Engine Mid-Flight, Aces Emergency Landing

What's the worst thing that can happen while you're 2,200 ft (670 m) up in the air? If you guessed "fall," then you'd be right. That's exactly what a student pilot experienced while he was going on a cross-country journey without his instructor. Mid-flight, he lost his engine and had to perform an emergency landing. The pilot not only lived to tell the story, but he actually aced the landing.

