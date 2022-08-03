Stryker Infantry Vehicle With 30 MM Caliber Weapon Rolls Out to Test Range

Back in the summer of last year, defense contractor Oshkosh announced it had received an almost $1 billion contract to fit Stryker Double V Hull Infantry Carrier Vehicles with a 30 mm gun. It’s been a while, but the company announced it managed to do just that.
This week, Oshkosh said the first Stryker with the Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) was delivered to the U.S. Army. The military branch will be testing it at the Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) in Aberdeen, Maryland.
“Our team leveraged our engineering and manufacturing prowess and deep commitment to customer satisfaction to deliver our first MCWS test vehicle on time, despite the dynamic market forces we have all experienced over the last year,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs, Oshkosh Defense.
“Since the initial contract award, the close collaboration with the U.S. Army has been paramount to achieving this important milestone.”
If it passes the Production Verification Testing (PVT), the Stryker equipped this way will hit the assembly lines. The company is expected to deliver seven more such systems by September this year, which will then be put through their paces until the summer of 2023.
Then, the Army is expected to start fielding these Strykers, which will first become part of the I-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington state.
Stryker is the name given by General Dynamics Land Systems to its range of combat vehicles. The family presently comprises several variants, with the Double-V Hull being introduced as a means to better combat the effects of improvised explosive devices.
The 30 mm weapon Oshkosh fitted on the platform is based on the Rafael Samson turret, already in use in different configurations in over 25 countries, most of them NATO members.
