STRIX Is a Brand New Military VTOL, But It Kind of Looks Like a WWII Fighter Plane

If you happen to have even the slightest passion for military aircraft, then you definitely are familiar with the general shape of World War II fighter planes. We’re talking about those machines that rained hell from above thanks to their sleek bodies, sculpted wings, and various assortments of weaponry. The thing you are looking at now kind of looks like that, only it’s the most recent military VTOL to be presented to the world.

14 photos Photo: BAE Systems