Striking, Powerful, and Three Times Lighter Than Any Other Fat Tire Bike. Meet the Luup-X

While it is true that fat tire bikes are more versatile, allowing you to ride them on pretty much any terrain, they are also bulkier and heavier than their slimmer counterparts, especially if they are electric. But this Canadian manufacturer claims its two-wheeler is three times lighter than any fat tire bike ever made. Not to mention that it is one of the most gorgeous-looking bicycles I’ve seen in a long while.
Luup-Cube specializes in developing speed pedelecs that it claims are powerful and “ahead of their time by a wheel length”. Its Luup-X wheeler is now almost ready to hit the market, promising some really competitive features that almost sound too good to be true.
Let’s start with the design of this mighty beast, which looks so good that you can stare at it endlessly. The bike will be available in two colors, matte blue and matte black. It features a very light carbon fiber frame that significantly reduces its weight to just 50 lb (22.6 kg) with the battery included. It also comes with 26 x 4.8” fat tires. Considering that we’re talking about a fat tire electric bike, that’s not a number to roll your eyes at. As for its maximum payload, the bike supports up to 375 lb (170 kg).
One other notable feature of the Luup-X is its powerful mid-drive motor, being equipped with a Bafang M620 that is available in three sizes, with outputs of 500W, 750W, or 1,000W. It can deliver 160 Nm of torque and offers five levels of pedal assist. It can reach 28 mph (45 kph) or you can opt for the 20 mph (32 kph) version, depending on your local regulations.
Luup-X doesn’t disappoint in terms of battery either, packing a 30 Ah/1,440Wh battery that claims to offer up to 110 miles (around 180 km) of clean, two-wheeled fun on a charge. Five to six hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
The Canadian manufacturer used only high-quality components on its fat tire e-bike, equipping it with a RockShox Bluto RL fork, Kenda or Maxxis tires, hydraulic disc brakes, Shimano 9-speed gears, an LCD display, and an Ergon custom saddle.
Luup-Cube plans to launch its fat tire electric bike on Indiegogo on April 5 when you’ll be able to get it at an early bird price of $4,200. It's not exactly budget-friendly, I know, but keep in mind that this is already with a 40 percent discount. You can already reserve it at that price for a $150 refundable deposit.
Let’s start with the design of this mighty beast, which looks so good that you can stare at it endlessly. The bike will be available in two colors, matte blue and matte black. It features a very light carbon fiber frame that significantly reduces its weight to just 50 lb (22.6 kg) with the battery included. It also comes with 26 x 4.8” fat tires. Considering that we’re talking about a fat tire electric bike, that’s not a number to roll your eyes at. As for its maximum payload, the bike supports up to 375 lb (170 kg).
One other notable feature of the Luup-X is its powerful mid-drive motor, being equipped with a Bafang M620 that is available in three sizes, with outputs of 500W, 750W, or 1,000W. It can deliver 160 Nm of torque and offers five levels of pedal assist. It can reach 28 mph (45 kph) or you can opt for the 20 mph (32 kph) version, depending on your local regulations.
Luup-X doesn’t disappoint in terms of battery either, packing a 30 Ah/1,440Wh battery that claims to offer up to 110 miles (around 180 km) of clean, two-wheeled fun on a charge. Five to six hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
The Canadian manufacturer used only high-quality components on its fat tire e-bike, equipping it with a RockShox Bluto RL fork, Kenda or Maxxis tires, hydraulic disc brakes, Shimano 9-speed gears, an LCD display, and an Ergon custom saddle.
Luup-Cube plans to launch its fat tire electric bike on Indiegogo on April 5 when you’ll be able to get it at an early bird price of $4,200. It's not exactly budget-friendly, I know, but keep in mind that this is already with a 40 percent discount. You can already reserve it at that price for a $150 refundable deposit.