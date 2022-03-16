Stricter Regulations Have Silenced the Nissan GT-R in Europe, Godzilla Officially Axed

Despite launching back in 2007, the Nissan GT-R is still a capable performer in the super sports car class, and the Japanese automaker has made sure that it remains on the competitive side of the segment by constantly upgrading it.
However, it has started to show its age in more and more aspects, including emission and noise regulations. And it is these that have led to its death in Europe, with Nissan confirming to several outlets that it has dropped it from the Old Continent.
The information was first shared by AutoBlog.nl, revealing that the Godzilla is no longer listed on the company’s website in the Netherlands, though it was still advertised in other countries at the time of writing, including Germany and Belgium. Still, it should be removed altogether shortly, as the noise regulations were deemed to be the final nail in its coffin.
It is possible that you might reach out to your local Nissan dealership in Europe and buy a brand-new GT-R, as there should be quite a few of them left in dealer lots. Either that or turn to the used car market anyway, where you could get a Godzilla of your own from as little as €50,000 (~$55,000) or so, if the high mileage doesn’t bother you.
On a more positive note, the Nissan GT-R will continue to live on in North America. The carmaker is offering it in two trim levels in the United States for the 2021 model year (2022MY still not listed), with MSRPs of $113,540 and $210,740 for the Premium and Nismo, respectively. The former has 565 hp and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, and the latter boasts 600 hp and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm), in addition to a plethora of upgrades inside and out, and beneath the skin.
