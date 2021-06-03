Next Generation Galileo Satellites to Transform Navigation Speed and Accuracy

Stretched Jeep Wrangler Limo Is 4.5 Feet Longer Than Stock, Also Very Rusty

Introduced as a 1997 model and discontinued in 2006, the TJ is more than the second-generation Wrangler . It’s the Wrangler that gave us the Unlimited, a body style taken to the extreme on several occasions. 14 photos



There are, however, glaring issues with this freak of the aftermarket realm. Let’s say the chips, dings, and scratches are relatively cheap to fix, but the rust on the underbody, doors, and door handles is very expensive to repair. In all likelihood, a lot more expensive than the current high bid of $7,600.



Imperfections further include peeling and cracking paintwork, yellowing lights, a cracked driver-side rear light, and a putty-like substance around the vent tube fitting on the valve cover. Truth be told, the AMC 4.0 straight-six engine is known to leak from a lot of areas, including the valve cover, oil filter housing O-rings, rear main seal, as well as oil pan gasket.



4.5 feet (1.36 meter) longer than the factory specification, the



Last serviced in the summer of 2020, this curious-looking sport utility vehicle spins the rear wheels or all four with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately for whoever may be interested in purchasing it, the seller doesn’t state how many of the original 190 horsepower and 235 pound-feet (319 Nm) of torque have been lost in the past 15 years. Take, for instance, the limo-esque model listed on Cars & Bids with a clean Massachusetts title and a clean Carfax history report. A two-owner vehicle converted with three-row seating in March 2006 by Illusion Coach Builders of Missouri, chassis number 1J4FA64S36P715287 also happens to show only 42,100 miles (67,753 kilometers) on the bone-stock engine and tranny.There are, however, glaring issues with this freak of the aftermarket realm. Let’s say the chips, dings, and scratches are relatively cheap to fix, but the rust on the underbody, doors, and door handles is very expensive to repair. In all likelihood, a lot more expensive than the current high bid of $7,600.Imperfections further include peeling and cracking paintwork, yellowing lights, a cracked driver-side rear light, and a putty-like substance around the vent tube fitting on the valve cover. Truth be told, the AMC 4.0 straight-six engine is known to leak from a lot of areas, including the valve cover, oil filter housing O-rings, rear main seal, as well as oil pan gasket.4.5 feet (1.36 meter) longer than the factory specification, the stretched Wrangler with rear half doors and seating for six adults rides on 16-inch wheels featuring a five-spoke design. Finished in yellow over a black interior, the TJ further sweetens the deal with air conditioning and coil springs instead of leaves.Last serviced in the summer of 2020, this curious-looking sport utility vehicle spins the rear wheels or all four with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately for whoever may be interested in purchasing it, the seller doesn’t state how many of the original 190 horsepower and 235 pound-feet (319 Nm) of torque have been lost in the past 15 years.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.