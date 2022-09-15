Stranger Things Star To Take Part in Upcoming Gran Turismo Movie

The upcoming Gran Turismo movie will feature someone who is extremely loved by the Stranger Things series community. Of course, we are talking about David Harbour, who was cast for Neil Blomkamp's live-action motorsport film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The upcoming project is not only inspired by the famous worldwide game but also by the incredible life story of Jann Mardenborough, whose excellent gaming skills allowed him to race real cars. While the name might not ring any bells, you must read about his ascension in motorsport.
Basically, Jann won the 2011 GT Academy competition, beating more than 90,000 participants. The GT Academy was a competition held by Nissan on the PlayStation game Gran Turismo. The big prize winner (in this case, Mardenborough) received a seat at Nissan to race at the Dubai 24 Hour race.
After impressing everyone at that event, Jann raced in FIA European F3 Championship and Japan's Super Formula and Super GT. Mardenborough even ran at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Meanwhile, Harbour is a highly well-known face, thanks to a number of recent roles. Probably he is most known for playing a local police chief in Netflix's Stranger Things. David Harbour would play the role of a retired racing driver who mentors the movie's lead character. However, we don't yet know what the character will be called.
The actor is set for a very busy 2023. Besides taking part in season five of Stranger Things, he will play the role of Red Guardian in the upcoming MCU movie called Thunderbolts. The lead character of the Gran Turismo movie is still unknown, as Sony Pictures has yet to reveal anything.
Gran Turismo is set for its premiere on August 11, 2023, being one of the most anticipated motorsport-related movies in recent years. Besides Neil Blomkamp, Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi will apparently serve as executive producer.
David Harbour has been cast in Neill Blomkamp's live-action 'GRAN TURISMO' film for PlayStation.
Neill Blomkamp's 'GRAN TURISMO', starring David Harbour, follows the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.
