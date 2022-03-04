StoreDot Promises Batteries Capable of Adding 100 Miles in 2 Minutes of Charging by 2024

Whereas many Li-Ion battery producers (and carmakers alike) concentrate their efforts on making the EV batteries more energy-dense, one Israeli startup pushes the boundaries of ultrafast charging, or Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) as they call it. The company is confident they will mass-produce EV batteries capable of adding 100 miles of range within five minutes of charging in the next two years.
Not only do StoreDot commit to the pledge above, but they presented a roadmap to push this even further. They labeled it “100inX” (100 miles in X minutes) with the final goal to mass-produce Li-Ion cells capable of charging a 100 miles of range on just a 2-minute charge within the next 10 years. The plan also sees an intermediate step with a battery fast-charging 100 miles every three minutes, achievable in six years from now.
“100in5, 100in3, and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging are three generations of StoreDot technologies of Silicon dominant XFC, semi-solid-state and full solid-state. They will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 (40% improvement), and 100in2 by 2032 (additional 33% improvement),” show StoreDot in a press release.
Not only that, but the Israeli company works on improving the chemistry of their batteries. While the 2024 goal will be achieved using silicon-based batteries with a 300 Wh/kg energy density, the second step will require semi-solid-state batteries with 450 Wh/kg. Finally, the 100in2 battery will mark the transition to a post-lithium era, with more than 550 Wh/kg energy density, almost double compared to existing technologies.
The roadmap is said to allow the carmakers to plan in advance for a cleaner world. StoreDot also said the new battery they will mass-produce by 2024 is already in real-world testing with several carmakers, without revealing any names though. Nevertheless, StoreDot can manufacture both prismatic and pouch batteries (favored by Volkswagen and GM, respectively), as well as 4680 cells that Tesla is working on.
