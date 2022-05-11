StoreDot Finally Presents a Test Video of its XFC 100in5 Battery Technology

It was Gidon Leader who presented the evaluation. StoreDot’s director of business development helped to create two videos: a shorter one for people who have little time to spare and a longer one, which presents multiple aspects of the test and some of the characteristics of the A sample.
According to Leader, the XFC (Extreme Fast Charge) battery used in this test was manufactured in 2021 by EVE Energy, StoreDot’s Chinese manufacturing partner since November 2018. It is a 300 mm X 100 mm 24 Ah pouch cell.
To be honest, the StoreDot director refers to the cell as having the 100in5 technology, meaning a battery pack with it can recover 100 miles in only 5 minutes. As the video shows a complete charging session of 10 minutes, the company states it could recover 200 miles in that time.
StoreDot XFC cell needs much less pressure to work as intended.
When the test starts, the video presents a monitoring screen that maps the current, temperature, voltage, capacity, and SoC (state of charge). Curiously, the screen shows the SoC of the A samples, "Best in Class," and "Market Average," referring to other lithium-ion batteries. StoreDot did not disclose which and did not show them, which suggests it tested them in the same fast-charging conditions for ten minutes in different opportunities and just compared this data with that of its XFC cells.
The only apparent constant is current. It stays at 135 A until 7:30 minutes, which is precisely when the battery reaches 4.4V. Temperature does not go over 33ºC (91.4ºF) in StoreDot’s A sample, and the battery voltage remains at 4.4V until the end of the fast charging session. When the ten-minute process ends, the 24 Ah cell got 20.6 Ah back, equivalent to 85% of its capacity.
lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment, meaning that it is not necessary to develop new machines or production methods to deliver these cells. The startup director also mentions that there is no restriction regarding form factors: they can also be prismatic or cylindrical (2170 or 46XX).
By the third quarter of 2022, StoreDot intends to have B sample cells with 30 Ah and 300 Wh/kg. Leader said that they would have a lifespan of 500 consecutive fast charges. The goal for production cells is 1,000 straight fast charges, something that the StoreDot director states the company has already managed to exceed. Currently, it would be achieving 1,200 fast charge cycles.
In a battery pack offering 300 miles of range with these cells, this fast charging capacity would be equivalent to 300,000 miles if there was no significant capacity loss. Remember that we are only talking about fast charging sessions, which are more challenging for lithium-ion cells.
StoreDot still has to disclose which car companies are testing its A samples and an independent test that confirms what the video has shown. People usually say that when anything is just too good to be true, it often isn’t. Proving to be an exception with reliable third-party testing would make StoreDot a lot more credible.
According to Leader, the XFC (Extreme Fast Charge) battery used in this test was manufactured in 2021 by EVE Energy, StoreDot’s Chinese manufacturing partner since November 2018. It is a 300 mm X 100 mm 24 Ah pouch cell.
To be honest, the StoreDot director refers to the cell as having the 100in5 technology, meaning a battery pack with it can recover 100 miles in only 5 minutes. As the video shows a complete charging session of 10 minutes, the company states it could recover 200 miles in that time.
StoreDot XFC cell needs much less pressure to work as intended.
When the test starts, the video presents a monitoring screen that maps the current, temperature, voltage, capacity, and SoC (state of charge). Curiously, the screen shows the SoC of the A samples, "Best in Class," and "Market Average," referring to other lithium-ion batteries. StoreDot did not disclose which and did not show them, which suggests it tested them in the same fast-charging conditions for ten minutes in different opportunities and just compared this data with that of its XFC cells.
The only apparent constant is current. It stays at 135 A until 7:30 minutes, which is precisely when the battery reaches 4.4V. Temperature does not go over 33ºC (91.4ºF) in StoreDot’s A sample, and the battery voltage remains at 4.4V until the end of the fast charging session. When the ten-minute process ends, the 24 Ah cell got 20.6 Ah back, equivalent to 85% of its capacity.
lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment, meaning that it is not necessary to develop new machines or production methods to deliver these cells. The startup director also mentions that there is no restriction regarding form factors: they can also be prismatic or cylindrical (2170 or 46XX).
By the third quarter of 2022, StoreDot intends to have B sample cells with 30 Ah and 300 Wh/kg. Leader said that they would have a lifespan of 500 consecutive fast charges. The goal for production cells is 1,000 straight fast charges, something that the StoreDot director states the company has already managed to exceed. Currently, it would be achieving 1,200 fast charge cycles.
In a battery pack offering 300 miles of range with these cells, this fast charging capacity would be equivalent to 300,000 miles if there was no significant capacity loss. Remember that we are only talking about fast charging sessions, which are more challenging for lithium-ion cells.
StoreDot still has to disclose which car companies are testing its A samples and an independent test that confirms what the video has shown. People usually say that when anything is just too good to be true, it often isn’t. Proving to be an exception with reliable third-party testing would make StoreDot a lot more credible.