StoreDot Discloses XFC Cells Have Exceeded 1,000 10% to 80% Cycles in 10 Minutes

StoreDot has pretty impressive numbers to brag about with its extreme fast-charging (XFC) cells. They present 300 Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l, and may offer “100in5,” which translates as 100 miles in five minutes. That obviously only makes sense when they integrate a battery pack, something we have not seen so far. Despite that, StoreDot has another impressive number to share: it has exceeded 1,000 cycles from 10% to 80% of capacity in 10 minutes.
Although that may not seem like a complete cycle, it became pretty standard for battery startups. QuantumScape also shares fast charging tests going from 10% to 80%, which is the recommended capacity interval for getting juice in your battery pack as quickly as possible.
Although StoreDot made its tests by getting from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes, the batteries were discharged in one hour. They could stand more than 1,000 such charging cycles until the battery dropped below 80% of its original capacity. Curiously, StoreDot achieved better results in prototype form: 1,200 cycles. As encouraging as these tests are, they also showed the potential limits of the technology.
Suppose a given battery pack can deliver 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range. Charging it from when it had 10% of charge left (30 mi, or 48 km) until it has 80% (240 miles, or 386 km) again would give it a 210-mi (338-km) range thanks to fast charging. In other words, a vehicle with XFC cells would have a battery pack good for 210,000 miles (337.962 km) if it only used fast charging to get electricity back.
Remember that some automakers will only replace a battery pack under warranty if it drops below 70% of its original capacity. That said, an XFC battery pack could theoretically live for more than 210,000 miles under constant fast charging sessions.
Most passenger cars powered by batteries will never see such extreme use. On the other hand, that may be the daily life of a commercial electric vehicle, which makes the XFC technology well-suited for trucks and delivery vans. Should StoreDot keep its production cells at the same level or even better than what they demonstrated in these tests, that will probably be their preferred destination.
