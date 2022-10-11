StoreDot Discloses XFC Cells Have Exceeded 1,000 10% to 80% Cycles in 10 Minutes

StoreDot has pretty impressive numbers to brag about with its extreme fast-charging (XFC) cells. They present 300 Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l, and may offer “100in5,” which translates as 100 miles in five minutes. That obviously only makes sense when they integrate a battery pack, something we have not seen so far. Despite that, StoreDot has another impressive number to share: it has exceeded 1,000 cycles from 10% to 80% of capacity in 10 minutes.

