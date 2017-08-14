Stop The Presses: Did Paris Hilton Buy The First Huayra Roadster in the U.S.?

Following plenty of teasers, we met the Roadster incarnation of the Pagani Huayra back in March, at the Geneva Motor Show. And the time has now come for the open-air hypercar to populate U.S. showrooms. Such occasions obviously have their fair share of celebrity owner aroma and, as you can imagine, the gossip surrounding the Huayra Roadster hasn't failed to show up.

Let's take the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, for instance. The supercar spotted who captured the footage believes that one of the two blondes that show up at the Pagani dealership in a Bentley is Paris Hilton. The vlogger also asks himself whether Paris has gotten her hands on the first Huayra Roadster in the U.S.We're not celebrity experts, but it doesn't seem like Paris is actually in this clip - you can jump to the 26:48 point of the video for the said action. So yes, you should take this story with a massive grain of salt.Nevertheless, it wouldn't surprise us to see Paris' garage accommodating the $2.4 million Italian exotic. And that's because she's known for the uber-exclusive rides - her past contraptions include multiple Conti GTs, a Ferrari California, a Lexus LFA and, of course, a Rolls-Royce Ghost.This is a brilliant occasion to remind you that the San Cesario sul Panaro facility is only set to bring 100 units of the Huayra Roadster to life. So, if the said expectations turn out to be true, this will be Paris' most exclusive ride to date.Heck, with such a machine, one doesn't even have to worry about the weather. And that's because the 764 hp monster packs not one, but two roofs. The first is a carbon hard top that includes a hefty glass section. As for the second, this is a folding canvas top that's stored on board and basically acts as the car's personal emergency umbrella.