Stock Ford F-150 Raptor R Drags and Rolls Its Hennessey Counterpart, Both Are Crazy Fast

The recently updated 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R, complete with 720 horsepower, is the hottest new performance truck currently on the market, well ahead of the previous king of the trails and dunes, the Ram 1500 TRX.
Introduced for the 2010 model year, the Raptor moniker is Ford's designation for high-performance off-road vehicles. Initially, only the F-150 representative of the F-Series received the modifications intended to make it a street-legal off-road racing trophy truck, but more recently, the nameplate got democratized and is also available on the smaller Ranger mid-size pickup truck along with the reborn Bronco SUV.
The third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor was introduced in early 2021 with the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 as its predecessor, and in a move to compete with the all-new 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX they also introduced for the 2022 model year, the Raptor R version, which uses the same V8 as the Mustang Shelby GT500 with supercharging, albeit the 5.2-liter is now dubbed Carnivore instead of Predator. Was that enough? Not at all, because it had exactly 700 hp, just shy of the 702 ponies of its competitor.
With the launch of the 2024 model year updates for the F-150 series, the flagship Raptor R has also grown into conquering the output crown by getting an increased engine output to 720 hp while torque is 640 lb-ft or 870 Nm. Many would feel that's enough, right? Well, think again – otherwise, aftermarket outlets like Hennessey Performance would go out of business.
That's not going to happen soon, not when the Texas-based tuner and small-series automaker does vehicles like the Venom F5 that can maul a Rimac Nevera or the Bugatti Chiron over the half-mile with 219-mph top speed runs. Also, there are solutions for those looking for additional oomph with their Ford F-150 Raptor R if 720 horsepower doesn't feel like enough. More precisely, there's the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 'Super Truck,' which entered production this spring.
It adds more than 300 horsepower to deliver no less than 1,043 horsepower and includes upgrades like a 3.8-liter supercharger, high-flow air induction, VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels, 3-inch suspension lift kit, power steps, and even a three-year or 36k-mile warranty. With those enhancements, the tuner says it can achieve supercar-worthy performance: 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.4 seconds at 122 mph.
But these figures might feel a little dry when not taken into context. No worries, Hennessey recently provided that by pitting the VelociRaptoR 1000 against a bone-stock Ford F-150 Raptor R in a couple of races. The first one is the classic skirmish from a dig – and it's where the modded Raptor R shines the brightest. Both sound like a charm, by the way; if you love supercharged V8 grunts, that is. Secondly, there was also a roll race, and that's where the stock Raptor R almost kept pace with the VelociRaptoR 1000. Alas, we all know that 'almost' is never enough.
