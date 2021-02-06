Stock 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Performs “Massive” Jump 8 Times With No Damage

There’s a saying about how you should never believe everything you see on television, especially if we’re talking about commercials. But this one, you probably should.
At least, that’s what one on-set staffer with Ford would like you to do.
Some context: recent official teasers and a full-length ad for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor showed it being driven hard in the desert, to showcase the all-new five-link rear suspension and all other assorted improvements, and the excellent handling in Baja Mode. Then, a video emerged on social media, confirming that at least on one instance, the new Raptor was able to catch massive air during the production.
As it turns out, it did so more than once. According to user 395jeep, who claims to have been on the set during production, the Raptor did the exact same “massive” jump eight times. His post has since been deleted, but it’s been reposted by raptor.world – and is available below.
“@395jeep worked the commercial of the 2021 raptor. 1/8 jumps and stock Raptor drove away,” reads the caption.
Translation: that’s a stock Raptor, Ford isn’t deceiving anyone. To all haters saying it was only able to do that one jump, which ended up being included in the ad, and then took severe damage, it did not. It got sent eight times and took no damage, because that’s how awesome this truck is.
While this could very well be the case, skeptics are still out in full force in the comments. Call them critics or call them haters, but they do have a point: the jump may be impressive, but don’t forget that it was done by a trained professional on a closed circuit, which was most likely modified in advance. In other words, yes, the Raptor did catch air, but everything was well planned and worked out so that it survived upon landing several times.
At the end of the day, you’re really not supposed to take anything for granted in television.
