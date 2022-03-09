Sting Red HSV Maloo Gen-F2 GTSR Is an El Camino on Venom Juice, Yours for $150,000

The Chevy El Camino is a true legend among classic car enthusiasts that appreciate both practicality as well as straight line performance. I’m sure some people believe there’s no modern-day interpretation of such a vehicle, but they’d be wrong.
In fact, coupe utility vehicles were alive and well in Australia until 2020, when GM decided to stop making right-hand drive cars for global markets, thus retiring their Holden brand. It’s a shame, because Holden, or more specifically, their Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) sub-division, made some truly epic rides.
We’re here to talk about one of their greatest models ever, the Maloo. In fact, this Sting Red example, up for grabs through Dutton Garage, will cost you just under AUD 210,000, which is roughly $153,000.
It’s a Gen-F2 model in GTSR spec, which means that its 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine features a supercharger, a bi-modal air intake and a Hi-flow exhaust system. You could get this car with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, this one here being the latter.
In terms of power, you’re looking at 583 hp (435 kW) and 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque being sent to the rear wheels through that six-speed auto, which also features Active Select and paddle shifters.
Other noteworthy features include the grey 20-inch forged alloy wheels, HSV Performance brakes, HSV Performance suspension, HSV podium seats with Alcantara trim and leather inserts, a head-up display, Alcantara steering wheel, plus must-have goodies such as a rear-view parking camera with front and rear parking sensors, a dual-zone climate control system, satellite navigation and phone connectivity.
This car is a showstopper, and if you don’t mind the fact that it’s RHD (it depends on where you live), then you’ll be the talk of every car meet, if you can swing for the fences with that price tag, that is.
Oh, and as for that “venom juice” reference in the title, that’s just a little something for all you hardcore DC Comics fans out there.
