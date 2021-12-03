Still Pink, But Twice as Powerful, the New Coco 1 Delivery Robot Makes Its Debut in LA

Whether you prefer drones or robots, one thing’s for sure: delivery services will never be the same again. One of the cutest delivery robots is doing its part in taking the delivery revolution to the next level, by increasing its strength and range. Those living in Los Angeles will be the first ones who get to see the new and improved Coco in action.
Coco launched its last-mile delivery services based on remotely-operated vehicles just two years ago, but it’s already introducing a new, upgraded version of the original Coco robot that conquered people’s hearts in LA. The new model, designed and built in collaboration with Segway, a micro-mobility hardware manufacturer, is capable of taking on larger orders and reaching further than the current robot.
Don’t be fooled by its pink, glamorous look: Coco 1 is a strong delivery robot. It can carry up to four full grocery bags, making its debut in metropolitan grocery delivery services. The fancy robot will be stationed at all the locations of the Erewhon Market grocery store across LA, as part of the recent collaboration between the delivery service provider and the LA grocery store.
The most striking capability of the new Coco 1 is its range, almost double the radius of the original version. Thanks to an increased battery capacity and improved drivetrain, Coco 1 can handle deliveries on a radius of up to 3 miles (4.8 km). It’s also remotely operated, which means that it’s able to navigate through the city, avoiding obstacles and making its way in traffic, through several cameras and sensors that send data to the remote pilots.
According to Tony Ho, Vice President of Global Business Development at Segway, there’s an increased demand for delivery robots, especially because of the labor shortage, which is why remotely-operated robots that can make drop-offs on larger distances are more and more popular. Not to mention that they’re also well-liked by the public, according to Zach Rash, Co-founder, and CEO of Coco.
Promising a 30% cut for the total delivery time, Coco 1 is ready to take over multiple cities over the next few months.
