Still Claiming "It's Just a Corvette"? 1974 454 Survivor Emerges With 19K Original Miles

It's just a Corvette. That's what so many people say when someone discovers a fabulous gem, regardless of its shape, claiming that this Chevrolet model is not worth the attention, the time, and the money it gets in the States.
However, the Corvette is, above all, a historic model, and survivors in tip-top shape remain genuine head-turning machines.
The 1974 model year proves that the demand for the Corvette sometimes defeated the trend. Car sales in 1974 went down over 12%, but despite the higher gas prices, the Corvette, which was now more expensive, still recorded a notable increase.
Chevrolet sold over 37,500 Vettes in 1974, up from approximately 30K units in 1973. The base unit was now available for over $6K in the coupe version, and most cars came with the base 350ci engine producing 195 horsepower.
Sure, the available options weren't necessarily mind-blowing, as even the top 454 now generated 270 horsepower, but it continued to be a good choice for customers who didn't want to settle with the base performance figures. The 454 could be had for $250, and less than 3,500 Corvette buyers ended up ordering this V8.
The 1974 model year was the last for the 454. Chevrolet also discontinued dual exhaust systems and began using catalytic converters with the 1975 Vette.
The 1974 Corvette in these photos proves that the "it's just a Corvette" phrase doesn't make much sense. The car is a fantastic time capsule that flexes the 454 engine (all right, I got it; it's not necessarily an almighty unit, but it is still the best you could get this year) in perfect shape.
As anyone can tell with a quick look at the car, it's a spotless Corvette. The owner says the mileage on the clock is also original. The Vette has just 19K miles, which is a sign that it spent more time in storage than on the road.
The time it spent on the road was mostly to and from car shows, with the owner claiming that the Corvette attended several events.
It's hard to put a price on this Corvette, especially if you're a diehard fan, while others (especially the people who think that "it's just a Corvette") believe it should sell for beer money. However, this survivor is a rare gem whose place should be in a heated garage, so eBay seller gizmo.123 asking $50,000 for the car isn't surprising. They also enabled the Make Offer button for people who are interested in their Vette but have another deal in mind.
The listing will expire in 20 days, so you have enough time to plan a trip to Eustis, Florida, where you can see the car in person and decide what to do next.
