Steve McQueen’s 1969 Husqvarna Viking 360 - His Iconic First Love - Up for Grabs

Husqvarna might not be one of the first brand names that pops into your mind when thinking about the coolest motorcycles today, since it kind of lost its sparkle throughout the years. However, that wasn’t the case back in the 60s, when the King of Cool himself decided that a Huskie would be the perfect bike for him.
The Steve McQueen name is instantly associated with some of the most famous cars in history. A “racing-fanatic”, the Le Mans star is equally known for its acting career and stunning car collection. From the 1958 Porsche 1600 Super Speedster and 1963 Ferrari 250GT Lusso, to a 1968 Ford Mustang GT390 and many others, 4-wheeled beauties were definitely McQueen’s thing.
However, like a true racing enthusiast, the actor also had a keen eye for the most powerful motorcycles on the tracks and is rumored to have owned hundreds of them. And now, one of them, the first Husqvarna he ever owned, is up for grabs once again. Next month, motocross enthusiasts and McQueen fanatics will have the unique opportunity to get their hands on of the most iconic bikes of the past century, at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale in California.
The story of how the MF-1987 became Steve McQueen first Husqvarna is representative for the star’s well-known passion and relentlessness. It turns out that during that time, in 1968, the actor was actively looking for the perfect racetrack bike, and he wanted to see the potential “candidates” in action. Swedish motocross champion Bengt Aberg was competing on a Viking 360 at a series in California, and this is how McQueen got to see it. It didn’t take long for him to actually purchase it from Aberg, leaving him to finish the series with another model.
This single-cylinder, two-stroke engine Viking 360, with a four-speed gearbox, underwent a comprehensive 14-month restoration, completed in 2014, in terms of both mechanical components and looks. It comes with documentation noting the 1969 purchase by Solar Productions of Los Angeles, the movie star’s production company.
The Monterey sale will take place between August 12 and August 14. The price for the1968 Husqvarna Viking 360 hasn’t been listed yet, but we’re talking about a Steve McQueen former prized possession, so we can expect the highest numbers.
However, like a true racing enthusiast, the actor also had a keen eye for the most powerful motorcycles on the tracks and is rumored to have owned hundreds of them. And now, one of them, the first Husqvarna he ever owned, is up for grabs once again. Next month, motocross enthusiasts and McQueen fanatics will have the unique opportunity to get their hands on of the most iconic bikes of the past century, at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale in California.
The story of how the MF-1987 became Steve McQueen first Husqvarna is representative for the star’s well-known passion and relentlessness. It turns out that during that time, in 1968, the actor was actively looking for the perfect racetrack bike, and he wanted to see the potential “candidates” in action. Swedish motocross champion Bengt Aberg was competing on a Viking 360 at a series in California, and this is how McQueen got to see it. It didn’t take long for him to actually purchase it from Aberg, leaving him to finish the series with another model.
This single-cylinder, two-stroke engine Viking 360, with a four-speed gearbox, underwent a comprehensive 14-month restoration, completed in 2014, in terms of both mechanical components and looks. It comes with documentation noting the 1969 purchase by Solar Productions of Los Angeles, the movie star’s production company.
The Monterey sale will take place between August 12 and August 14. The price for the1968 Husqvarna Viking 360 hasn’t been listed yet, but we’re talking about a Steve McQueen former prized possession, so we can expect the highest numbers.