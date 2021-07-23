autoevolution
Stelvio Quadrifoglio Costs Over $90K Because Alfa Romeo Charges for Everything
Like most other Italian brands still around, Alfa Romeo is extremely old. Set up in 1910, it had a bumpier ride than others, enjoying racing success, becoming a national emblem under Mussolini, and then sinking lower than it should have deserved, again, like most other Italian car brands.

For what it’s worth, Alfa Romeo fans are now a bit at ease, given how the carmaker seems to be a rebound. They might also feel sad at the same time, given how this Alfa resurgence comes with increased expenses for those wishing for such a car. After all, today’s Alfas may end up costing much more than you would have thought.

On the American market, there are only two Alfa Romeo models up for grabs, the Giulia and Stelvio, both with their Quadrifoglio derivatives. And the difference between the regular and Quadrifoglio versions is absolutely huge, doubling the price of the cars.

Take the Stelvio SUV, for instance. In its standard self, it kicks off at $43,010, but be ready to pony up at least $81,250 to dip your toes into the Alfa Romeo performance world.

As part of our Italian Month coverage this July, we decided for today to see just how expensive a fully-bloated Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio would set you back. And the answer is simple: a lot.

That’s because Alfa Romeo is charging something for absolutely every single item you want to be modified. Whereas Mercedes-AMG, for instance, has a larger number of colors, wheels or interior trim available free of charge, Alfa generally offers only one and wants money for everything else.

So, if you don’t want your SUV in the standard red, you’ll have to pay between $600 and $2,200 for the other eight available colors. The same goes for the wheels: you don’t like the standard 21-inch, 5-hole (yep, that’s how they call it) rims? Worry not, for between $500 and $,1500 there are three other choices, with more spokes and their mandatory… holes. Oh, and the colored (red, black, or yellow) brake calipers behind the wheels will set you back an extra $500 for good measure.

Want to add more stuff to the SUV, like hands-free power liftgate and roof racks and rails? No, the starting price of over $80k does not cover them, and they cost extra too ($300 and $400, respectively).

Moving on inside, Alfa seems to soften up a bit and offers four interior colors for free, paired with non-descript seats. If you want that leather on Sparco hardware, however, $3,500 is the name of the game. A dual-pane sunroof and wireless charging pad pile up the total cost and already bring the tally to over $87k.

And only now come the packages. There are four of them (Nero Edizione, Premium, Carbon, and Active Assist 2), bringing to the table everything from black badging on the mirrors and grille to carbon fiber steering wheel and a trove of driver assistance systems.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, you’ll have to settle for what is offered. That means a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 tied to an eight-speed automatic transmission. These, in a touch of douchery, are listed as free of cost, as you can see in the gallery above, despite the fact there are no other options on the table.

So, we started with a Stelvio Quadrifoglio that was a touch over $81k, and ended up with one (the one in the gallery) worth about $10,000 as much, namely $92,790. That’s close (and at times more) than what Mercedes-AMG is asking for some of its performance SUVs.

You can have a closer look at our fully-configured  Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the PDF attached below.

 Download attachment: $92,790 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (PDF)

