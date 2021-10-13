Stellantis Turning Turin Plant Into EV Hub, Will Also Build Future Maserati Sedans

4 Alfa Romeo Wants to Launch a New Model Every Year Until 2026 Before Going Full Electric

Stellantis is set to transform its Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy, into an electric vehicle hub, in a move that’s meant to increase efficiency and safeguard jobs. The carmaker will also build two future Maserati sedans there between 2022 and 2024. 7 photos SUV , as well as the new Fiat 500 battery-electric minicar.



According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Stellantis is also looking into increasing production of the combustion-engine Fiat 500 at Mirafiori by shifting some volumes there from Tychy, Poland, reports



At the same time, the company will create a new electrified platform specific for Maserati, to the benefit of the



“Stellantis is working with determination and alacrity to anticipate and prepare for the energy transition of all its Italian industrial sites,” the carmaker said in a statement yesterday. By improving its manufacturing performance, Stellantis could “give this country (Italy) a strategic role among the group’s main domestic European markets.”



Furthermore, all 1,100 workers from the nearby Grugliasco site will move to Mirafiori by 2024, with no overall impact on jobs in the area, added the company. This decision marks the end of full car manufacturing at Grugliasco, less than a decade after it began rolling out Maserati models.



Back in February, Stellantis boss



