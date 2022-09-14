Stellantis Pays GM Just Under $1 Billion in Shares Buyback

Stellantis buys back $922 million’s worth of shares from General Motors, the company announced in a press release. The 69.1 million repurchased common shares amount to approximately 2.2% of Stellantis’s entire share capital.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



