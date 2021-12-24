Stay Safe for These Twelve Days of Chaotic Traffic and Rushed Drivers

It's that time of the year when Christmas carols are on almost any radio station, elevators, shopping malls, and other areas and the time when those rushing to buy a last-minute gift may commit errors. Hopefully, it's not you, and you'll forgive and avoid that speedy mom or dad.
Even if you live in a warmer area and spend your Christmas by the pool with a cold beer in your hand, or in Alaska and winter is your daily season, you still have to stay alert while on the road. And remember that you're not alone on that highway and some other drivers might have a temporary issue and might ruin your holiday. GEM Motoring Assist is a British company that provides us with twelve driving tips and, of course, they are available all over the world, not only in the UK.1. First of all, of course, don't drink and drive.
Mixing them is one of the worst ideas. You have to choose if you do one or another. Not to mention that the boys in blue are watching more carefully this time of the year. You may drive to your destination, celebrate, and return with a cab if you want. 2. Always check seatbelts.
Regardless of age and number of passengers, they all have to wear them. It's the most effective safety device ever and works together with airbags. Doesn't matter if you're driving out of the city or to the next corner, wear them.3. Keep children safe.
That should be your primary concern. Some kids are convinced that they can buckle up by themselves. Go ahead and check them. Also, remember that a child dressed in thick jackets can slide out of seatbelts during a sudden stop. Dress them lightly. After all, they will be in a warmed car, not outside.
We may find ourselves rushing from one place to another at this time of the year. But rushing is a bad habit when behind the wheel, and it can do more harm than good. So maybe slowing down a bit might be a good idea, and also, stay three seconds behind the car in front of you.6. Don't drive tired.
If you stayed up late waiting for the Santa to come down the chimney and fell asleep on the couch, you probably wouldn't be ready to drive first thing in the morning. Get some good night's sleep before leaving. If it's too late, extend your stay. Doesn't make any sense to stay packed on a busy highway instead of in a heated room.7. Winter is also the perfect time to catch a cold.
So, if you are under medication, don't drive. Even an apparently harmless medicine might impair your driving abilities. Read the prescription before taking the pill, and decide if it's better to leave someone else at the wheel or postpone the departure.8. Check your tires!
This should be performed before departure. Don't look at them if they are inflated and call it a day. If they are not winter tires, make them at least all-season tires. Even if these are useless on hard snow or icy situations, they are good on wet roads. Also, can you remember when was the last time you checked their age? They shouldn't be older than five years. Otherwise, the rubber compound will be stiffer and, thus, perform worse than it should. You may find their date on the DOT markings on the sidewall. Obviously, check tire pressure. It might not be such a bad idea to have them filled with nitrogen, though.
mainstream presents nowadays, but they are suitable only inside a property, not on the road. Children tend to drive them away instantly, and some other drivers might be distracted. Keep this present for summer. Children will get bored of them until winter or experienced enough to use them in designated areas.10. Avoid family distractions in the car.
While that is good for driving, it is terrible for happiness. Still, you can leave the kids to let their steam off during breaks or before leaving home. Thus, they will be sleepy in the back. Or, why not let them watch a movie or something and keep them calm in their seatbelts or restraints.11. Watch out for kids on the streets on their new bikes and e-scooters.
Remember what we've told you about e-scooters? Maybe someone will get one and jump from behind the white picket fence right in front of your car. Be sure to drive slowly in residential areas. At 30 mph (48 kph), the stopping distance is about 110 feet (33 meters). At 20 mph (32 kph), the stopping distance is a mere 19 feet (6 meters). Adding reaction time to that, you may end up with less than 27 feet (9 meters). So be ready to slam on the brakes if needed.
Happy Holidays!
Mixing them is one of the worst ideas. You have to choose if you do one or another. Not to mention that the boys in blue are watching more carefully this time of the year. You may drive to your destination, celebrate, and return with a cab if you want. 2. Always check seatbelts.
Regardless of age and number of passengers, they all have to wear them. It's the most effective safety device ever and works together with airbags. Doesn't matter if you're driving out of the city or to the next corner, wear them.3. Keep children safe.
That should be your primary concern. Some kids are convinced that they can buckle up by themselves. Go ahead and check them. Also, remember that a child dressed in thick jackets can slide out of seatbelts during a sudden stop. Dress them lightly. After all, they will be in a warmed car, not outside.
We may find ourselves rushing from one place to another at this time of the year. But rushing is a bad habit when behind the wheel, and it can do more harm than good. So maybe slowing down a bit might be a good idea, and also, stay three seconds behind the car in front of you.6. Don't drive tired.
If you stayed up late waiting for the Santa to come down the chimney and fell asleep on the couch, you probably wouldn't be ready to drive first thing in the morning. Get some good night's sleep before leaving. If it's too late, extend your stay. Doesn't make any sense to stay packed on a busy highway instead of in a heated room.7. Winter is also the perfect time to catch a cold.
So, if you are under medication, don't drive. Even an apparently harmless medicine might impair your driving abilities. Read the prescription before taking the pill, and decide if it's better to leave someone else at the wheel or postpone the departure.8. Check your tires!
This should be performed before departure. Don't look at them if they are inflated and call it a day. If they are not winter tires, make them at least all-season tires. Even if these are useless on hard snow or icy situations, they are good on wet roads. Also, can you remember when was the last time you checked their age? They shouldn't be older than five years. Otherwise, the rubber compound will be stiffer and, thus, perform worse than it should. You may find their date on the DOT markings on the sidewall. Obviously, check tire pressure. It might not be such a bad idea to have them filled with nitrogen, though.
mainstream presents nowadays, but they are suitable only inside a property, not on the road. Children tend to drive them away instantly, and some other drivers might be distracted. Keep this present for summer. Children will get bored of them until winter or experienced enough to use them in designated areas.10. Avoid family distractions in the car.
While that is good for driving, it is terrible for happiness. Still, you can leave the kids to let their steam off during breaks or before leaving home. Thus, they will be sleepy in the back. Or, why not let them watch a movie or something and keep them calm in their seatbelts or restraints.11. Watch out for kids on the streets on their new bikes and e-scooters.
Remember what we've told you about e-scooters? Maybe someone will get one and jump from behind the white picket fence right in front of your car. Be sure to drive slowly in residential areas. At 30 mph (48 kph), the stopping distance is about 110 feet (33 meters). At 20 mph (32 kph), the stopping distance is a mere 19 feet (6 meters). Adding reaction time to that, you may end up with less than 27 feet (9 meters). So be ready to slam on the brakes if needed.
Happy Holidays!