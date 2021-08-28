Stay Dry, Look Silly with the RainRider SoftTop

One of the few upsides to the ongoing health crisis is the unprecedented boom in interest towards two-wheelers, especially electric bicycles, in the urban landscape. Suddenly faced with the reality of having to share the same small space with strangers, commuters have turned to e-bikes as a life-saver under the strict conditions of social distancing. Environmental concerns had already boosted interest in e-bikes, but it was the health crisis that brought demand to unprecedented levels.
Summer is winding down in most territories and that means we’re heading towards the windy, rainy fall season. For bikers, this also means counting down the days until the steed goes into storage, only to be taken out every once in a while when weather permits. RainRider, a company based in Germany and catering to that very specific segment of the market, says it doesn’t have to be so.
RainRider sells a variety of rain- and cold-weather related accessories for cyclists, from ponchos to pants, saddle and bike covers. Its latest and best (so they say) product is the SoftTop, which they describe as an all-weather, all-season protection for the rider, so that he or she never stops riding (hat tip to New Atlas).
Measuring 215 cm (84.6 inches) in height and 40 cm (14.7 inches) in width, it stretches from over the rider all the way down the sides of the fork. In theory at least, that means no part of you will get soaked, since it will protect your head, shoulders and back, down to your legs. RainRider also says that it’s meant to keep you warm but, based on the product’s official description, this only applies in terms of shielding you on windy days. Whatever warmth you’d be feeling would come from bringing down the level of pedal-assist so that you pedal harder and faster.
The biggest selling point of the SoftTop, aside from whatever protection from the elements it offers during rides, is that it comes on and off easily. The video below shows it in action, though somewhat hilariously, not on an actual rainy day – in fact, there isn’t a single piece of promo material to show it in action on a rainy ride. On the bright side, at least we get to see it being taken off, which is, according to the makers, a couple minutes-type of job.
The SoftTop attaches to the bike on the handlebars, and then on each side of the fork. Several aluminum and carbon fiber rods hold the bow shape, and they’re supposedly solid enough to keep it from turning inside out, like a regular umbrella does when caught in the cross-winds. When you park the bike temporarily, the SoftTop folds halfway down, offering protection for the rest of the bike. If you wish to leave it out for longer, you can simply unmount the SoftTop and start taking out rods to fold it down. You can then store it inside a small bag that comes with the product.
your bicycle throughout the year and not just during the drier seasons.
You might look a bit silly with it mounted on the bike, but at least that thought will make up for it. The SoftTop costs €129.95 ($153) to buy.
