Stay by Its Side, and This Out-of-Control Dodge Viper Will Take You for a Ride

Darkman is back, and it is a Dodge Viper with white racing stripes and a giant wing out back. And with Nana’s famous song playing in our heads for the rest of the day, let’s move on to the clip, which is only four seconds long.
Shared on Instagram by 323_1320, the video was apparently shot somewhere in Los Angeles not long ago and shows a speeding Dodge Viper losing it. The basic sports car does a 180-degree turn all of a sudden, heading butt-first towards the person holding the camera.
Not even flinching, convinced that nothing bad can happen to them, the impromptu cameraman kept on filming as over 1.5 tons (3,300+ lbs) of metal, rubber, and plastic drove past them, biting the curb with the wheels locked. As most of the force of the impact was absorbed through the tires, and it likely transferred to other components, we reckon that it’s going to need a mechanical inspection before hitting the road again.
On a more positive note, at least the person holding the camera narrowly avoided paying a visit to the hospital or worse while filming what is in essence a viral video, with over 150,000 views at the time of writing. The driver, however, will probably go easy on the brave pill and will keep it within the legal speed limits from now on, considering that everything could have ended much worse if other vehicles and pedestrians happened to be around.
Before calling it a story and inviting you to watch this very short footage down below, we will remind you that such stunts should be avoided altogether. And if you somehow decide that your ride deserves to be punished, then at least do it at the local track. That way the police won’t come knocking on your door afterwards.
