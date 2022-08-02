Stash of Classic Mopars Hidden on a Farm Field Includes 1968 Charger, 1974 Challenger

Once the pride and joy of their owners, many classic cars are currently wasting away in junkyards. But while some were dumped to be scrapped, others have been left to rot away in backyards and fields. Cars like these were probably meant to be restored at some point but were eventually forgotten. This small stash of Mopars includes such classics.
Documented by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this mini collection of old vehicles is hiding away in the bushes near a farm field in Wisconsin. And judging by the way they look right now, it's safe to say that they've been sitting for a couple of decades.
The video kicks off with a 1974 Dodge Challenger Rallye. Yeah, it's not the most appealing iteration of the nameplate. Dodge had discontinued both the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI at the end of 1971, so these final-year first-gen Challengers aren't impressively potent.
This one left the factory with the range-topping, 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8, which delivered 245 net horsepower at the time, but the mill is no longer under the hood. The car seems complete otherwise, but it's not the kind of Mopar that many enthusiasts would rush to save.
Next to it, there's a Dodge Ramcharger SUV. An early model from the mid-1970s, it's in far better shape than the Challenger. Yes, it's rusty around the wheel arches and it's buried a few inches into the ground, but it's complete. And look at that top! It's quite fantastic that it survived for so many years in the wild.
The SUV is fitted with a 440 big-block V8, which delivered a solid 235 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque when new (both net figures).
But the highlight of this mini Mopar stash is buried even deeper in the bushes. I'm talking about the 1968 Dodge Charger that shows up at the 5:30-minute mark. Sadly, it's in pretty bad shape. It has severe damage to the rear, the hood and the engine are missing, and there's a tree growing through the engine compartment.
It's the kind of classic that won't be more than a parts car, but I have a feeling it will be left to rot away for good. Check them all out in the video below.
