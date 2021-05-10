Startup Creates LiDAR Sensor with Over 500 Meters Detection Range

LiDAR sensors have become an essential part of the tech arsenal that self-driving cars need, and the more companies begin exploring this side of the market, the bigger the milestones that are reached by both small and big players in the industry.
This time, it’s startup Aeva Technologies that comes up with a new important achievement, as its very own 4D LiDAR sensor has been upgraded to support detection and identification of pedestrians beyond 350 meters (1148 feet) and dark objects, such as cars, from over 500 meters (1640 feet).
A LiDAR sensor is crucial for the performance of a self-driving car, as an improved detection range provides the car with more time to respond and act accordingly, thus giving it a bigger window to make the appropriate decision.
In the case of a pedestrian, for example, spotting them from 350 meters means the car can already monitor their movement and be prepared to engage the brakes should this be required.
Aeva says it managed to improve the detection range of its LiDAR sensor with the help of the frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) 4D architecture, which essentially comes down to better handling of sunlight and interferences. In plain English, the sensor can spot a single photon in front of the car, and given the reduced sensitivity to interferences, the accuracy is greatly improved.
Aeva is currently working with a series of automotive suppliers, such as Denso Corp and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, for the mass manufacturing of LiDAR sensors, so it’s now just a matter of time until this new-generation design ends up being used on cars too.
The good news is that several other companies, including tech giants like Huawei, have started investing big in LiDAR sensors, especially as they also explore an expansion in the automotive market, so it’s probably just a matter of time until the detection rate is further increased.
