Startup Company Brings Relaxed Car Buying Experience to Philadelphia, Others to Follow

The process of buying a car has historically been one full of stress, heartache, and misery. Some companies, like Carvana for example, have attempted to remedy this arduous process at least to a degree. But now, it looks like there’s a new game in town on that front.
Simply called “GO”, this new upstart firm has a novel, yet surprisingly simple solution to the endless back and forth we’ve come to expect from car dealerships, instead of leasing or financing vehicles to customers.
GO intends to use a subscription-based service that allows prospective buyers to use their vehicle on a month-to-month basis and return it after an average of three years with as little hassle as possible when they’re done. The whole process can be completed from the comfort of your home.
If you’re asking “What’s the catch?” after hearing all of that, GO insists with the utmost certainty that there isn’t one. “By removing all of the annoying things about car shopping that add cost with no value, we are able to offer lower monthly prices and a far better experience,” it says on drivego.com, the official website for the new upstart.
Through the GO service, customers are able to choose from a wide array of vehicles. Ranging from the brand new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, BMW 530i, and the Volkswagen Atlas just to name a few. The service requires just a valid driver’s license to register.
From there, drivers can select their preferred vehicle and schedule a delivery with zero down payment, something that is seldom seen in traditional dealerships. Interestingly, GO users will not use their own insurance, but instead a new master insurance policy set up by GO themselves.
The GO service has just arrived in the busy city of Philadelphia, an area that would be very appreciative of any discounts in the car buying process. Other cities the service hopes to patronize are Miami, Orlando, Houston, Charlotte, and Atlanta.
