Startech Unveils Digital Gauge Cluster for Tesla Model 3, It Also Fits the Model Y

Do you own a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y and feel that you miss the gauge cluster behind the wheel? You know, the one that was never offered with these models? Well, does Startech have a surprise for you! They now offer a digital gauge cluster that can be fitted to a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y.
The new gauge cluster features an odometer reading, a gear indicator, a speedometer, the remaining range, remaining charge, a charge/power indicator, and it can also show if the headlights are on, or if the vehicle displays any warning lights.
Startech's digital gauge cluster is mounted on a plastic element that is fitted to the steering column, which means that it fits right behind the steering wheel. Since it does not come with the cowl that many other vehicles have, it looks a bit odd, to say the least.
Moreover, we tend to think that those who bought a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y knew their vehicles did not have a gauge cluster behind the steering wheel even before ordering them, and they are fine with that. But this product might appeal to those who own multiple cars and feel uncomfortable not having a set of gauges behind the wheel.
Another element offered by Startech for the Model 3 is a steering wheel that is partly covered in Alcántara, while the rest is in leather. It comes with hand stitching, and its center has a red stripe, which gives it a sporty look. The top center stripe can be ordered in red, blue, white, or black, while the stitching is available in silver, white, or black.
Startech also offers individual colors on request. One of these sport steering wheels for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y is priced at EUR 1,487 (ca. $1.649), and the customer must send their original steering wheel within 14 working days as a replacement for the part they received.
A deposit of EUR 500 (ca. $566) must also be made when ordering the sport steering wheel with leather and Alcántara upholstery, which will be refunded once the stock steering wheel reaches Startech.
The digital instrument cluster offered for the Tesla Model 3 is priced at EUR 654 (ca. $ 740) including VAT. It is unclear if installing it might void the factory warranty.
Startech's digital gauge cluster is mounted on a plastic element that is fitted to the steering column, which means that it fits right behind the steering wheel. Since it does not come with the cowl that many other vehicles have, it looks a bit odd, to say the least.
Moreover, we tend to think that those who bought a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y knew their vehicles did not have a gauge cluster behind the steering wheel even before ordering them, and they are fine with that. But this product might appeal to those who own multiple cars and feel uncomfortable not having a set of gauges behind the wheel.
Another element offered by Startech for the Model 3 is a steering wheel that is partly covered in Alcántara, while the rest is in leather. It comes with hand stitching, and its center has a red stripe, which gives it a sporty look. The top center stripe can be ordered in red, blue, white, or black, while the stitching is available in silver, white, or black.
Startech also offers individual colors on request. One of these sport steering wheels for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y is priced at EUR 1,487 (ca. $1.649), and the customer must send their original steering wheel within 14 working days as a replacement for the part they received.
A deposit of EUR 500 (ca. $566) must also be made when ordering the sport steering wheel with leather and Alcántara upholstery, which will be refunded once the stock steering wheel reaches Startech.
The digital instrument cluster offered for the Tesla Model 3 is priced at EUR 654 (ca. $ 740) including VAT. It is unclear if installing it might void the factory warranty.