Startech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin Vantage

Startech is a sister company to Brabus, so we're not surprised they knew exactly what to do with the new Aston Martin Vantage and its AMG engine. 10 photos



Starting with what's under the hood, their PowerXtra S power pack magically delivers 600 HP and 775 Nm (571 lb-ft) of torque, which coincidentally is what Brabus has for the AMG GT S that also starts with 510 HP.



With this power increase, the Vantage will get to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds as opposed to 3.7 seconds for the normal model. Top speed also goes up a little, from 314 to 320 km/h (195 to 199 mph). That's not bad for the runt of the Aston Martin litter. Also, that red tower brace is probably the coolest part of the whole car.



But it's not the only thing they changed. The exterior mods are quite subtle, but they take the Vantage in a classier direction. It feels less like a raw sports car and more like the AMG GT's brother from another mother.



Most of the inserts on this car are made from carbon fiber, so they are easy to spot. However, Startech also sells painted elements. At the front, the body-colored spoiler is accompanied by new intakes, while the fenders have a piece of trim added.



Carbon mirror caps somehow feel natural here. The back is where things get a little spicy. The diffuser is more significant and made from exposed carbon, while larger but less sporty rectangular exhaust tips have been installed. We can't wait to find out what it sounds like.



