autoevolution

Startech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin Vantage

4 Mar 2019, 21:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Startech is a sister company to Brabus, so we're not surprised they knew exactly what to do with the new Aston Martin Vantage and its AMG engine.
10 photos
Startech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin VantageStartech Reveals 600 HP Aston Martin Vantage
Last year, Startech showed us a pretty cool version of the DB11, and now the Germans are back with something bite-sized. Unless we're mistaken, this is the first Vantage tuning project too.

Starting with what's under the hood, their PowerXtra S power pack magically delivers 600 HP and 775 Nm (571 lb-ft) of torque, which coincidentally is what Brabus has for the AMG GT S that also starts with 510 HP.

With this power increase, the Vantage will get to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds as opposed to 3.7 seconds for the normal model. Top speed also goes up a little, from 314 to 320 km/h (195 to 199 mph). That's not bad for the runt of the Aston Martin litter. Also, that red tower brace is probably the coolest part of the whole car.

But it's not the only thing they changed. The exterior mods are quite subtle, but they take the Vantage in a classier direction. It feels less like a raw sports car and more like the AMG GT's brother from another mother.

Most of the inserts on this car are made from carbon fiber, so they are easy to spot. However, Startech also sells painted elements. At the front, the body-colored spoiler is accompanied by new intakes, while the fenders have a piece of trim added.

Carbon mirror caps somehow feel natural here. The back is where things get a little spicy. The diffuser is more significant and made from exposed carbon, while larger but less sporty rectangular exhaust tips have been installed. We can't wait to find out what it sounds like.

Lastly, the stock wheels have been switched for a set of Monostar M 21-inch alloy wheels, featuring a five dual-spoke design. A full interior makeover is next.
Brabus STARTECH aston martin vantage 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 