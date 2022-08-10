Start Up Autonomy Expands Beyond Tesla With Big GM and Ford Purchases, Among Others

So you are not sure what brand of electric vehicle fits your lifestyle? Well, California-based start-up Autonomy is giving you the opportunity to subscribe to an EV without having to purchase one to find out.
The company currently has an expansive fleet that until today's announcement only comprised of Tesla models. That said, it has placed big orders with 17 different electric vehicle manufacturers for a total of 23,000 vehicles valued at $1.2 billion (1.161 billion euro).
Tesla was the big winner, securing the sale of 8,300 vehicles totaling $443 million (429 million euro), but Ford and GM also scored big.
GM received orders for 3,400 EVs valued at $138 million (133.7 million euro) including the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the GMC Hummer EV pickup that are already in production, and Autonomy also ordered GM's future EVs: the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and the GMC Hummer EV SUV.
Ford received orders for its Mustang Mach E and F-150 Lightning trucks totaling 1,800 vehicles in a sale valued at $88 million (85.2 million euro).
According to the Detroit Free Press, neither company responded to requests for comments.
Tesla was chosen as the launch brand back in January, but with the proliferation of other models from brands around the world coming to market, the company moved to expand its subscription lineup giving customers more options.
Other automakers to land orders were; Volkswagen with orders of 2,200 Evs valued at $107 million (103.6 million euro); Hyundai sold 1,640 EVs for $74 million (71.6 million euro), and Kia received orders for 1,500 vehicles totaling $69 million (66.9 million euro).
Rivian Motors took part of the action as well, landing orders for 1,000 of its electric trucks and SUVs worth 72 million (69.8 million euro).
The company also has plans to order from Stellantis' menu of models bearing 16 different brands including Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Maserati, to name a few.
